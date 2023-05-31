Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Why did you want to be a nurse? I have been a caretaker since I could remember, whether that be caring for younger cousins or helping care for my aging grandparents who raised me.

What makes the job rewarding? The patients. Seeing people improve after a severe illness or holding the hand of a patient who is passing away and being there for their family members. The holistic care.

What role do nurses play in health care? We are the backbone of nursing. We are the eyes, ears and voices for our patients.

What was your most challenging time in the profession? Covid.

What do you want others to know about the profession? It is not just a job, it’s a calling. It's not a job where we can clock in and out. A lot of the time, we take home the sorrow and challenging days. We may toss and turn, we truly care. The good, the bad and ugly.

Why should someone become a nurse? It’s the most rewarding job to be able to care for someone who may be experiencing the hardest time in their life.

What don’t patients realize about medicine? The collaboration it takes to care for you, it's not a one-man show and it truly takes so many people.

Who has been instrumental in your success? There have been so many senior nurses who have helped shape me as a nurse. The person who I think of who has been instrumental in my success is a mid-level provider Amanda Hogan. She took the time to teach me. She was amazing with the patients and the care she provided. She didn’t just forget that she once was a nurse.

Describe a typical day. I wake up at 5, shower and pray, grab coffee, arrive to work at 6:30, look up medications, labs and read notes on my patients to see if there is anything I need to address urgently, assess patients, medication administration until 10, chart, procedures, round with MDs, vitals, hourly rounding, address my patients' concerns and mine with providers. Shift change is at 7; I may leave at 8.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession? I tend to joke with my patients on how I am a terrible patient. Overall, I need improvement. I do not see the doctor when I should. I do not seek medical treatment as I would tell my patients to. But I am a work in progress. I am human.