Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Why did you want to be a nurse? I wanted to be a nurse to be able to continue serving others in my community. As an active member of my church youth group, I understood at a young age what it meant to give back to others and felt how rewarding it was.

What makes the job rewarding? Seeing my patients live a higher quality of life than they were prior to receiving our care and treatment.

What role do nurses play in health care? Nurses are patient advocates. Nurses help patients meet their physical, emotional and social needs as well as providing direct hands-on patient care. Nurses are the main communication line between patients and doctors.

What was your most challenging time in the profession? A challenging time for me, I’m sure most health care professionals would agree, was the onset of COVID. There was and still are so many unknowns and developing studies on COVID. COVID came on so abruptly there wasn’t time to develop policies and procedure on how to care for patients with COVID signs and symptoms. Rules and regulations are still being set into place and tend to vary from facility to facility.

What do you want others to know about the profession? The nursing profession is forever changing. Nursing today is not the same as it was 20 years ago and will not be the same 20 years from now. Participating in continuing education courses along with having the will to continue learning throughout one's career is an important aspect of being a nurse. As the saying goes, “You learn something new every day.” Some days in nursing, it is multiple new things in one day.

Why should someone become a nurse? Someone should become a nurse if they carry qualities of compassion, are caring, patient, and organized, have empathy, are able to adapt quickly, have critical thinking and problem-solving skills. They must always be willing to learn and broaden their knowledge of the health care field every day.

What don’t patients realize about medicine? Some patients may not realize medicine requires a great deal of team work. Nurses and doctors may be the front line but there are many specialties on the back side helping us out: X-ray/MRI/CT techs, lab techs, phlebotomy, pharmacy techs, coders/billing department, clinical assistants, CMAs, LPNs, physical/occupational therapists, appointment schedulers and front desk ambassadors.

Who has been instrumental in your success? My husband, Sean, and my parent have been the most instrumental in my success as a nurse. All the past and present nurses, scrub techs, CMAs/CAs, X-ray techs and doctors I have had the privilege to work and learn from have also been instrumental in my success.

Describe a typical day. My typical day included facilitating care for my patients by triaging patients based on their needs, scheduling office visits and referrals, ordering and scheduling testing such as X-rays, MRI and CT scans, EMG and ultrasound studies, as well as scheduling surgeries and post-operative care follow up appointments and physical therapy.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession? Yes, I feel I would be a good patient. I am able to empathize with nurses at other clinics and within the hospital when they may be running behind schedule or having a tough day, as I have been in similar situations.