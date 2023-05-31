Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Why did you want to be a nurse? When I was about 5 or 6 years old, my sister and I would go to our grandparents’ house and read all the books that my dad and uncles had growing up and some that my grandmother added for us girls. The two Little Golden Books we loved the most were "Nurse Nancy" and "Doctor Dan." The band-aids that came in the book were long gone and my grandmother would go into her medicine cabinet and get us band-aids to place on each other's knees or on our teddy bears and dolls. We loved wrapping, taping and splinting our teddy bear's broken leg and ensuring he got the best care a teddy bear could ever ask for. We loved caring for all our “patients" in our infirmary. Fast forward and I am a nurse and my sister is a physician.

What makes the job rewarding? Nursing is a rewarding job because you get to make an impact every day in someone's life. Sometimes it is the patient's life, other times it is the family of the patient. We are here to comfort and encourage our patients, help guide them through difficult decisions. We are their sounding board. We can help simplify the disease process so the patient can be empowered to make choices on how they wish to proceed with care. We help facilitate the care that the patients want to proceed with. If the patients change their mind and wish to go a different direction, we change course and help transition the care they now wish to receive. There is never a dull moment in nursing.

What role do nurses play in health care? Nurses see patients 24/7/365. We are there to fulfill orders that the providers give for the patients. We facilitate the day-to-day care of our patients. We follow up with patients to ensure that they understand what the providers ordered, be it treatments, medications, diagnostic tests, diets, exercises or therapies. We set up anything that is needed for the patients to be successful when they discharge home. We ensure that the provider is informed of any changes in their patients and then carry out what the provider thinks is the best course of action.

What was your most challenging time in the profession? It can be challenging when a patient declines to proceed with a treatment plan that may be beneficial. It can also be difficult when interacting with all the various personalities and not take it personally. When patients are changing it can be difficult for their loved ones to process the news.

What do you want others to know about the profession? The amount of documentation that is required sometimes takes longer than the patient encounters. I also want others to know that we as nurses are there to support the decisions of the patient. Sometimes it may not be what family or friends think the patients should do. But, ultimately, we are an advocate for the patient first. I think sometimes people who are not in the medical profession forget we are human, too.

Why should someone become a nurse? If you have a passion for making others’ lives better then nursing may be something to consider. If you like interacting with lots of different personalities, then nursing might be for you. If you can prioritize and rationalize things well, nursing might be for you.

What don’t patients realize about medicine? The amount of documentation that is required is often something that individuals who are not in the medical profession do not realize is such a large part of nursing. It’s not all band-aids and lollipops like we had hoped when we were children.

Who has been instrumental in your success? My whole family has been supportive and very understanding when I must miss family functions or step out for a work call. My significant other is so understanding and makes sure everything is under control at our home. This allows me to focus and give a thousand percent to my job. They understand it may be an 8-hour day or an 18-hour day. If I am not home by dinner time, they shoot me a text that they are saving me a plate. My team at work is the only reason I am successful. We are a strong cohesive team. We are able to utilize each other's strengths to build and sustain an outstanding organization.

Describe a typical day. To be honest, no day is the same. There are certain things I do every day no matter what is going on. In the role I have, it is oversight of the entire nursing department. Ensuring safe staffing is at the top of my priorities. Staying on top of the ever-changing regulations and updating policies and procedures to reflect those changes, communicating them to the rest of the team is vital. Ensuring that our patients receive the care they need and deserve is the most important thing to me. Ensuring our nursing department knows that I am here for them whenever they need assistance with anything is also extremely important. I do not want anyone to feel like they are struggling with any task or unsure of what to do and how to do it.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession? To be honest, probably not. I ask too many questions. I want to know what my labs were prior to any medication administration. I am hypercritical of others doing things. If they are missing a step or do not do something that should be done, I get apprehensive and inquire as to why they felt it was unnecessary to XYZ. However, if I am not the patient, I will do as many tasks for the patient so the nurse does not have to do it.