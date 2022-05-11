Nurses: Brianna Creter

Why did you want to be a nurse?

The cliché answer is “because I like to help people." Though this is true, a more specific answer would be because I have a passion for helping equip/empower people to better themselves. As a nurse, we have the ability to not only improve patients’ current physical wellness but also aid them through emotional journeys and equip them with knowledge and resources to improve and maintain their health even after discharge.

What makes the job rewarding?

The greatest reward is being able to see how patients improve throughout their stay. They come to us in pain, scared, unsure of what is to come and seeing them get better over time is an amazing thing to be a part of. Watching a post-surgical patient get up and walk the halls for the first time, or helping a patient get dressed and ready for discharge – these are just a couple examples of very rewarding experiences.

What role do nurses play in health care?

I believe that the nurse's role in health care is ever-changing based on the circumstance and setting. Nurses are healers, advocators, teachers, coaches, friends, a shoulder to lean on, etc. Our main role is to put the best interest of the patient as the No. 1 priority and do whatever is within our power/scope to provide the best outcomes.

What was your most challenging time in the profession?

Having only been a nurse for less than a year, the onset of the COVID pandemic proved to be the most challenging. Transitioning into a COVID nurse was not only a professional challenge, but also an emotional one. I think anyone, healthcare professional or not, would agree that the pandemic brought on a new set of challenges. I believe that this was a true defining time in my nursing career.

What do you want others to know about the profession?

I think that often-times, we are perceived as “pill pushers” - but we strive to serve way more of a purpose in our patients’ experiences. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that is done to advocate for and help improve our patients’ outcomes.

Why should someone become a nurse?

The world of nursing is forever growing, expanding and advancing. I have never had a boring day at work; and my job keeps me challenged and engaged. There is always something new to see or learn and new advancements are discovered and implemented each day. It is a very exciting field to be a part of.

What don’t patients realize about medicine?

I think that some people don’t realize that fixes are not always made overnight. They take time and dedication. Improvements and recovery can often take hard work.

Who has been instrumental in your success?

I could go on and on with this question. I think a fair place to start would be my parents and the instrumental role they played in me getting through nursing school. Next, I would say the nursing professors and other faculty at Briar Cliff University who worked so hard to not only provide the education but for their roles in encouraging success. Then, my two preceptors through my orientation period – Liz Harkness and Saundra Vancleave. My entire unit has been (and continues to be) an amazing team, working together and teaching each other so well. Our senior staff are an abundant source of knowledge. And each unit that I have worked a shift on, I have learned something new.

Describe a typical day.

My typical day at work starts with arriving a little early to look up my patients' procedures/history/medication/orders. Then I make a list of everything I would like to accomplish with each patient (i.e. walks, baths, dressing changes, etc.) We then do shift change, introduce ourselves to patients, assess and get to work. We -- myself and my colleagues -- function as a team to ensure best outcomes. I will say that each day is quite different. A majority of shifts do not follow a “typical” routine.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?

As much as I would love to say yes, I think I make for a challenging patient only because I am always asking questions and researching. But in my opinion, the best patients aren’t the ones who blindly go with whatever they are told, but the ones that advocate for themselves and play an active role in their experience. Working in healthcare has made me a lot more patient and understanding towards anyone who works in a service-based industry. We all face similar challenges. Especially these days.

