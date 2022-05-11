Nurses: Cassandra Veltkamp

Why did you want to be a nurse?

I wanted to be a nurse because I love helping people. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to be a nurse. I am currently in graduate school working on my pediatric nurse practitioner degree. I told my husband it was my goal to be a nurse practitioner, but I just hadn’t found my passion yet, which is caring for pediatric patients. I started out my health care career as a certified nursing assistant and it has just moved from there.

What makes the job rewarding?

Seeing my patients get better. I love when my patients come back to visit me after they are discharged from the hospital. It is so heartwarming. It brings me so much joy and happiness to know that I made a difference in their lives, whether it was big or small.

What role do nurses play in health care?

Nurses play a vital role in health care but their vital role would be void if all the health care professionals didn’t work together. I work very closely with doctors, residents, other nurses, certified nurse assistants, pharmacists and many more people who all make the health care field run the way that it does. I don’t’ think that any one role is more important another, but that we all mesh and work together. You can’t have great health care with missing pieces. I could not do my day-to-day job without the help of others.

What was your most challenging time in the profession?

The most challenging time, besides getting through school with a young family, is making sure you don’t take work home with you, especially when you have a tough day. I am the type of person who takes everything to heart and blames myself when things don’t go the way they are supposed to. It’s also very hard when you have patients admitted and you are not able to give them a diagnosis or there is nothing else you can do. It’s hard to pinpoint one event that was challenging, as there are many times when you will have a challenging day or shift.

What do you want others to know about the profession?

The nursing profession is great! It is also nothing like the shows you see on TV. There are great days and there are tough days. You will see bad things in the profession, but you can’t live in those because there are so many more times that are great that outweigh the bad. You work with great nurses and they become second family to you. You know you can count on each other when you need it and they will be there for you. Most people go into nursing thinking they know what they want to do but then get through school and clinicals, and change their mind on what field they want to go into. I always told myself and everything that I would never be a pediatric nurse because I didn’t think I would be able to take care of sick kids. Now, I wouldn’t change it for the world. I have found my calling and absolutely love what I do.

Why should someone become a nurse?

It is a very rewarding career. You see people when they are at their worst and, at times, at their best. There are so many different fields of nursing and there is a special nurse for everyone. You are there for people when they need it the most and, a lot of times, you get to be with them on their journey to recovery.

What don’t patients realize about medicine?

It is very complex. I have had it many times when someone has told me, “But I read this online,” so that is the way they think it should be. I have to tell people quite often to not use Dr. Google. It is not a very reliable doctor source. There are so many things, levels and everything else that comes into play when it comes to medicine. It is an ever-changing field. There are new advancements every day and that will not ever change. Sometimes, you just have to roll with the flow. We do the best that we can.

Who has been instrumental in your success?

First and foremost, my husband, Mike, and my children Dylan, Olivia, Lincoln and Charlotte. They have been my No. 1 cheerleaders since I started my nursing career. I also have my sister, Heidi. She has been my person, my rock, since I was a little girl and throughout my entire life. I would not be where I am today had it not been for her and my husband and children being by my side. They are the ones who give me the step up when I am feeling down. I come home from a long day at work and I know my husband and kids will be right there with their hugs and love and I know I can call my sister anytime I need to. Most of the time, I don’t have to say anything. They just know.

Describe a typical day.

Every day as a nurse is different. I start my day out by getting a report on my patients from the nurse going off a shift. We walk around and introduce the next shift coming on. I usually write down all my patient medications and what time those are at. I look at the acuity of the patients on the unit and decide from there which patient I will go and see and assess first. Then, I will just move down the line. Generally, my days are pretty typical Meet your patients, give them their medications, assess them and check on them and repeat that until the end of the day. My favorite part is spending time with my patients and their parents. I make sure to sit down and have a conversation with them. I like to get to know them and have them realize that I am a normal person, too. So many times, it seems like nurses are robots because they are busy. I like to eat lunch around 1-2 o’clock. We do assessments on our pediatric patients every four hours, around 8, noon and 4 p.m. We work 12-hour shifts. How many patients we have will determine how my day goes. I try to spend as much time with my patients and/or their parents as possible. Getting to know them on a different basis than the nurse who had to start an IV or give them gross-tasting medicine. I love telling stories about my own family to the people I care for. I feel it makes a more personal experience for them. We have made up search and find games in the hallways and played games in the game room. I actually keep a deck of cards in my bag in case anyone ever wants to play and we have the time.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?

I think I am a good patient when it comes to myself getting care. When it comes to my children getting care, I really try to take myself out of the nurse role and stay in the mom role but it is very hard. I am a take-charge kind of person and when I have a sick child, I tend to want to take charge of the situation as I do take care of children for a living. I haven’t been in the hospital much, but I have witnessed how mean and rude some patients are to staff and I try my best not to be that person. It does no one any good to be crabby or angry all the time. You’re just going to make it worse for yourself and all the people around you. I, overall, am a happy, bubbly, energetic person and try to be most of the time. It is my goal every shift to get my patients to smile or laugh at me. Working in health care does not change my view on the profession. Health care workers have made it through some pretty rough times but we are still here and will take care of you.

