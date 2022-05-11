Nurses: Cherie Varenhorst

Why did you want to be a nurse?

I come from a family of care givers. Just a nurturing family. My grandmother was a big inspiration. She was a CNA and loved her job. I was a candy striper, and she encouraged me to take the CNA course. I did, and was able to work alongside my grandmother for a few years.

I loved caring for people, and loved the medical field. I was encouraged by family and other health care workers to pursue a nursing degree. While a nursing student at St Luke’s in Sioux City, I found my true calling-OB! I worked in a small hospital in Akron as a CNA while going to school, and then worked there for seven years after graduating, getting to do some OB care there. Then I started working at Floyd Valley in Le Mars. They enabled me to develop my OB career. I have had the privilege of attendance at over 1,100 births. And have assisted many more, but I just wasn’t present at delivery time. That experience is just indescribable.

What makes the job rewarding?

I work mainly in OB. I love being able to share such a special time in a family’s life. The birth of their babies! I love seeing these families in the grocery store and hearing what they are doing now. Some of the babies I have helped deliver are now having babies! Families send me pictures as the children grow, graduate, get married, etc. I love it! I give my personal number to my patients. They can call or text if they have questions. I love that we get to know our patients personally over the years, and develop relationships with them and their families.

What role do nurses play in health care?

Nurses are at the bedside. We see the patient face to face, and are a vital link in keeping physicians informed about how the patient is doing. We are the patient’s advocate. Nurses are teachers, empowering patients to learn about their health and well being.

What was your most challenging time in the profession?

The COVID-19 pandemic.

What do you want others to know about the profession?

Nursing is hard work. But it is so rewarding. From helping a woman in labor, and getting to experience the birth of the baby with them, and being able to witness siblings meeting their new baby for the first time, to assisting a patient as they recover from surgery or an illness, to assisting a family as their loved one is dying. All hold special places in my heart. All are meaningful in their own way.

Why should someone become a nurse?

It is a very rewarding career. Satisfying. Flexible schedules. Availability of jobs. Variety of jobs. Good pay compensation. Good benefits.

What don’t patients realize about medicine?

I don’t think they realize the extent of charting and paperwork that goes into their care. Or the continuing education and reading and classes it takes to keep up with advances in medicine, computer programs, etc. The work and all the steps it takes to just getting medication to them.

Who has been instrumental in your success?

My family. My parents and grandparents to begin with and my husband and children and their families. I have always had great family support during my career. You learn to work around the obstacles, such as working on holidays, on call schedules, weekend schedules. I have always had good nursing mentors and physicians, and nursing instructors who have encouraged me along the way. Floyd Valley allowed me to develop my love for, and given me experience in OB. They always encouraged my learning, and allowed me opportunities to expand. I have worked at FVH 35 years this year.

Describe a typical day.

We work 12-hour days, which start at 6:45 a.m. I am the OB supervisor, but we are a critical access hospital, so most of my days are spent working with patients. It may be a laboring patient -- helping them cope with labor and to assist in their delivery. It may be some post-partum patients and babies -- assisting with circumcisions, breastfeeding, hearing tests, congenital heart defect testing, and Iowa blood screens. It may be helping with a cesarean section. A big part of my job is teaching. We want parents to feel comfortable when they go home, and have resources to access if they need. I do teach prenatal and breastfeeding class. I am a certified lactation counselor. So some of my day is spent in that role also. I have had the privilege of assisting with delivery of four of my grandchildren.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?

I feel that I am a good patient. I recently experienced this. I appreciate all the work and time that goes in to caring for a patient. I know how busy the nurse’s schedules are. I got such good care. That is what is awesome about Floyd Valley. Very personal care. The people we care for are our family and friends.

