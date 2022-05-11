Nurses: Debra Pierce

Why did you want to be a nurse?

My mother always thought that nursing was a great profession and encouraged me to pursue it as a career. I come from a family of nurses and other medical professionals, including two sisters. I have four nephews and one niece who are registered nurses. When I was in high school I worked as a nursing assistant in a long-term care facility and I realized that I could relate very well to my patients and I got much personal satisfaction from providing them quality care.

What makes the job rewarding?

For over 40 years I have worked with oncology, cancer patients and in the development of cancer care units in both hospitals and at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. I was asked to serve as the clinical liaison between patients and family members, oncology providers, other medical providers, and nursing staff at both hospitals and at several regional hospitals, Mayo and the University of Nebraska. In this role, I have seen much advancement in oncology care practices and have had the opportunity to participate in numerous, nationwide clinical research trials and have mentored nurses entering the oncology profession at both hospitals. My greatest personal satisfaction has been in working with patients and families experiencing severe illnesses. I am also proud to say that I was one of the first nurses in Sioux City to complete the Oncology Certification Board Examination.

What role do nurses play in health care?

All nursing staff, whether medical assistants, licensed practical nurses or registered nurses, have improved patient care by their clinical skills expertise, their frequent contact with patients and families and their holistic view of the health care experience. It is significant that in every annual poll taken across the United States, nurses are identified as the most accessible for medical questions and assistance.

What was your most challenging time in the profession?

Coming to the acceptance that not all patients are cured and that in many instances that care is palliative and helping patients and families accept that palliative care may be the best option.

What do you want others to know about the profession?

Although oncology nursing may be both physically and emotionally challenging, it is a very rewarding profession and I always encourage nurses to pursue this field of nursing.

Why should someone become a nurse?

That is a difficult question, and I hope that young people today do not just pursue nursing as just a job but as a lifelong career. I think nursing is a calling and not everybody is suited for it. For those who do become nurses, they have a great opportunity to pursue alternative nursing roles both in inpatient hospital care and outpatient care, education and specialization in many fields that require ongoing commitment to advancing nursing knowledge.

What don’t patients realize about medicine?

That it is so important that they work with their family care providers on leading a healthy lifestyle and complying with preventative medicine guidelines. Preventing severe illness through early detection is always likely to result in a better outcome. And, in the case of illness, complying with the follow up care plan is essential.

Who has been instrumental in your success?

First of all my family. And my original nurse preceptor, Ann McTaggart, who started me in oncology care at St. Joseph Hospital, and my friend and colleague, Kathy Pittman, who was instrumental in developing the Washburn Oncology Unit at MercyOne. Then, Dr. John Michalak (retired), Dr. Joseph Washburn, Dr. Donald Wender, Dr. Radah Rao, and Dr. Steve Kahanic and the current medical staff at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, the staff of Washburn Oncology, the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, and Bomgaars Oncology Unit at Unity Point.

Describe a typical day.

I am usually at work by 6:30 a.m. and usually my day doesn’t end before 5:30 p.m. I like to arrive early at both hospitals so that I can meet with the night shift nurses for an update on our patients. I then review all our inpatient charts and look at laboratory findings, radiology reports, vital signs, current medications and any complications. I then discuss the care with the assigned nursing staff and provide education and information as needed. Ongoing throughout the day, I am the primary contact for hospital and clinic nurses and other physician groups. When the oncology physician provider arrives, we discuss each individual patient prior to meeting with the patients. Then we assess patients, and discuss plan of care with patients and families. If no family is available, we will call family to provide an update. This became essential when COVID visitation restrictions were in place.

We coordinate plans of care with other provider groups. After this, I coordinate new admissions with the Cancer Center. I spend considerable time working discharge planning with social services, case managers and nurse managers. Generally, in the afternoon when we have completed inpatient assessments, I return to June E. Nylen Cancer Center to coordinate further inpatient and outpatient care issues. There is a weekly meeting between physicians, the director of the cancer center, the director of nursing at the cancer center, social services, radiation oncology and the patient navigator team to discuss inpatient care and to discuss issues that have arisen through the week. There are also telehealth tumor board meetings to discuss new cancer patients with pathology, radiology and surgical groups. In addition, there is a weekly case management meeting with physicians and nurses to discuss difficult treatment challenges. Also, if needed, I coordinate care with the University of Nebraska Medical Center when patients are being concurrently treated by our cancer center and the university. If needed, we have the same coordination care discussions with other outside regional medical facilities.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?

I had a recent medical issue requiring surgery and hospitalization and I realized that as a patient it is very challenging when the diagnosis is difficult to ascertain. I had always realized that our doctors and nurses provided excellent care, but my first-hand experience reinforced this. It also reinforced the necessity of working with your family practice physician.

