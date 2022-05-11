Nurses: Fabiola Perez

Why did you want to be a nurse?

I have always been a person who likes to help others. I am a mother of four boys that mean the world to me. I feel like I learned a lot as a mother and just liked the fact of learning everything that was happening to my children. I lost my father at a very early age -- he was only 46 years of age when he died of cirrhosis of the liver. Back then, I did not know what I do now. As time went by and I became a nurse, I landed on the floor where he was hospitalized. The floor that I work for is a medical surgical floor where I help take care of patients with cirrhosis of the liver. So, now, I do understand everything that my father went through.

What makes the job rewarding?

Being a nurse is one of the most rewarding careers there could be. Knowing that you are there for patients in their weakest moments. Being able to take them by the hand and help them through the process of their illness. Not all outcomes are good. We also face times of death with patients and family. Death is not necessarily a bad thing. I love working along with doctors and palliative care to guide patients and families through the end of the life of their loved one.

I take care of all my patients with the same respect, regardless of your social economic status, religion and sex preference. I like to help those who are less fortunate if they need help cleaning up. If time allows it, I will even give them a haircut with their consent. The department I work for at MercyOne has a closet where we can donate to patients who are less fortunate. There may be times when people have no clothing to wear back home. We have a very good social worker who has a very warm heart, and she also has donated and done so much for in our community who are less fortunate.

What role do nurses play in health care?

We play a big role. We are like the third-party verification for medication administration. We are those administering the medications once a plan of care has been established. We are those educating our patients on why these medications are being ordered. We are those making sure they are comfortable and pain free. We are those who are there for them when no one else is. We step up and make them as comfortable as we can.

What was your most challenging time in the profession?

My first challenge was going through nursing school. It was very hard for me as I was a single mother of four children. If it had not been for my mother, Ramona Sanchez, sister Brenda Torres and her husband Salvador Torres, I would not have done it. It was not easy, nor it will ever be easy as you are dealing with human bodies, not a car. So, everything you are learning is compromising someone’s life.

My second challenge I would say was COVID. This was probably challenging to everyone, not just health care workers. We got to see a lot. We lived a lot. This was not easy working up to 18 hours on one shift on a COVID floor. Wearing the gear, the wonderful N-95 mask, was a challenge, but I had to protect myself. We had some very sick patients who required very close monitoring and families desperate to hear about the status of their loved ones. COVID did make me nervous at the beginning. I believe it was the fear of the unknown most of all. As times has now gone by, I am more relaxed but still hope to see it disappear completely as it is not OK to see many people die so fast.

What do you want others to know about the profession?

It is not easy. The “perfect nurse” does not exist. We try our hardest to answer you and involve you in your care. We put our patients before ourselves. We may delay eating meals, delay going to the bathroom and work longer shifts for our patients. It is not easy but, as hard as it is, I would not trade it for anything else. I take care of my patients as I would want myself, my mother, father, or anyone in my family to be treated.

Why should someone become a nurse?

It is no secret to anyone that there is a global shortage of nurses in the medical field. We need to realize the importance that nurses have in society; illnesses, diseases, and all accidents that people come upon are not disappearing. My family needs a nurse, your family will need a nurse. Everyone needs a nurse at one point in time in their lives.

What don’t patients realize about medicine?

That medications are drugs no matter what. Not everyone is well informed of all medications they take. It is important for you to ask questions as simple as they may seem to you. All medications can have interactions, side effects and severe consequences if not taken properly. Medications are not necessarily bad. They are good, but only when you truly need them.

Who has been instrumental in your success?

My family but most of all my mother, Ramona Sanchez. She has been my rock. She has seen me from Day One when I started my education in nursing.

Describe a typical day.

6 a.m.: Wake up and get ready for work! Coffeeeeeee! Breakfast maybe?

7 a.m.: Be ready to take reports; introduce yourself to your patients. Typically, 5-6 patients.

7:30 to 8 a.m.: Go over all vital signs and lab values (blood tests); make sure they are within range. The day may change if there is an emergent situation that needs attention.

8 to 10 a.m.: During this time we make sure our patients are up. Doctors like to find them up in a chair if it is possible. Patient assessments and med pass.

10 a.m. to Noon: We assist patients with activities of daily living. Make sure they are washed up. Be readily available to answer to doctors on how they are doing and fill in with updates.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Assure Blood sugars are done for patients that require insulin. Afternoon medication pass. Assist patients with lunch.

1 to 2 p.m.: This is typically the time that we discharge patients who are going home. It all depends on how many doctors are on the patient’s case. We make sure all arrangements are met to have the patient safe at home.

2 to 2:30 p.m.: This is time to eat lunch or a quick bite.

3 to 5 p.m.: Check on any medications that may be due. During this time, we also start receiving admissions on our floor. Typically, you will get however many you sent home. We take turns as nurses so that more than one nurse is doing admissions.

5 to 6:30 p.m.: During this time we make sure our patients eat dinner, are clean and ready to rest the night. We may also have some antibiotics to administer so we get them done when they are due.

6:30 to 7 p.m.: We make sure we have charted everything correctly on our patients.

7 p.m.: Night nurses arrive, and this is when we will go give bedside shift reports this typically takes like 30-40 minutes.

7 to 8 p.m.: The time I end up heading home.

The rest of the time is spent with my family and, if I'm not too tired, catching up on housework.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?

Yes, I am. But I also do expect to have more information as I am familiar with many conditions. At times I find myself asking many questions. For the most part. I am good. I like to respect who is willing to help me.

