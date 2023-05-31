Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Why did you want to be a nurse? I started working at Maple Heights Nursing Home in high school and fell in love with helping the residents. The ability to take care of someone’s loved one and know you are making a difference in their day, along with a push from great leaders, led me to a career in nursing.

What makes the job rewarding? The people we serve are coming to you and trusting you to help them when they are most vulnerable. Making personal connections while caring for my patients and watching them relax and start to feel better while under my care is very rewarding.

What role do nurses play in health care? The nurse is one of the biggest advocates for patients. We are trained to monitor the patients and be their voices when they are most vulnerable.

What was your most challenging time in the profession? COVID-19. COVID-19 changed the way we cared for patients and kept family members away from their loved ones. Not having family at a patient’s bedside or allowed in the buildings when they needed them most was very challenging.

What do you want others to know about the profession? Join it! We need more nurses and healthcare professionals. Nursing is a rewarding career that provides people with endless opportunities.

Why should someone become a nurse? To help people. I was once told that you can train anyone skills, but you can’t train someone to be kind or have compassion. If you are wanting to become a nurse, you need to have a strong desire to help people and be a kind and compassionate individual.

What don’t patients realize about medicine? The stress and demand that is placed on the individuals caring for them. We want every patient to receive the best care possible, so it is common for a nurse to place the patients’ needs above his/her own.

Who has been instrumental in your success? My family and the leaders I have worked with and alongside during my career. My husband, parents and in-laws are always willing to step up and help with the kids so that I can support my team. I have also been very fortunate to work for and alongside great leaders who have helped develop me into the nurse that I am.

Describe a typical day. I would love to say I have a typical day but there is no such thing in the ED. Every day is different, provides a new challenge and learning opportunity.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession? I like to believe that I’m a good patient. I always try to be very understanding and give thanks to those caring for me.