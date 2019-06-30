If you’re a big fan of Saturday in the Park, you probably know we are, too.
When it first started, we heard the first chords, saw the first groups of music lovers and ate the first food out of the trucks parked on top of the hill.
Since then, The Journal has covered the event (one of the best in Iowa, by the way) like a blanket. Reporters and photographers are there throughout the day, making sure we give readers a sense of the event and a guide to what they must see and do.
In this, the 29th year, we’ll be there again (July 6, Grandview Park) providing exclusive online content – video, photo galleries, stories and more. You’ll get reviews, too, and if you haven’t seen it, the Blues City Journal (another one of our products) will serve as your program for the day.
But our coverage isn't a one-day affair. This week, be on the lookout for multimedia stories looking back at the first 28 editions and getting you set for this year's.
Why do we care? Because it’s part of our community’s story. We care, because you care.
Saturday, check our social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter, read our stories online and be sure to catch everything in Sunday’s Journal. Share your photos and observations, too.
We’ll be looking for you.