Why did you want to become a nurse? I always knew I was going to be in the medical profession. I had a desire and passion to help people.

What makes the job rewarding? To see my patients who are so thankful and appreciative of the care they receive. That handshake or hug when the visit is over.

What role do nurses play in health care? They are instrumental in every aspect.

What was your most challenging time in the profession? Actually I had two:

1) The first was Flight 232. I had the opportunity to help care for Capt. Al Haynes. when he was dismissed I was walking him out and told him how proud I was of him and what a hero he was. He said, "Young lady, you and all the medical professionals are the real heroes. You save lives and make a difference." I've carried that statement with me.

2) The COVID pandemic.

What do you want others to know about the profession? Nursing is a great profession with a magnitude of avenues to can take to pursue your profession.

Why should someone become a nurse? It's a challenging but very rewarding position.

What don't patients realize about medicine? The countless hours that are spent by their health care team to manage their care.

Who has been instrumental in your success? My boss - Dr. James Case. I will never forget how excited I was when I got my nursing license and showed him. He said "Grasshopper, that is only a license to learn." Trust me, every day is a learning experience.

Describe a typical day. You always know what time your day starts, but you never know what time it will end.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession? I try to be.