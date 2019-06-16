If you go

What: Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad and James H. Andrew Railroad Museum

Where: 225 10th St., Boone, Iowa

Hours: Memorial Day weekend through October 31 -- Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. November through May -- Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m., closed Sunday.

Admission: $8 for adults, $3 for children

More info: Visit the website at bsvrr.com or call 1-800-626-0319