February Senior Activities

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St., is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Weekly classes, programs:

February 1 Crafts with Diana Valentines day craft (limit 10), 9:00 am Fitness Logic with Lee, 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Open Bridge Group, 10:00 am Creative Writing, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Beginning), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:30 am Mexican Train, 11:30 am Unlucky 7 Dice Game, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 12:30 pm Tap Dance, 1:00 pm Painting Class, 1:00 pm Crafts with Diana, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

February 2 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie, 9:00 am Chess, 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40, 10:30 am Open Jam Session -$1.00 Guests, 11:30 am Phase 10, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Bridge –Men's, 12:30 pm Tatting 101, 1:00 pm Coloring Corner, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

February 3 9:00 am Penny Bingo 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Advanced), 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Beginner), 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 11:00 am Canasta, 12:00 pm Cribbage, 12:30 pm Mah Jongg, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

February 4 9:00 am Fitness with Dixie, 9:30 am Wii Bowling, 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye, 10:00 am T.O.P.S– meeting (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:00 am Karaoke, 11:30 am Open Bridge Group, 11:30 am Mixed Media Art Class/ Vivian Miller, 11:30 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Card/ Board Game Group-Misc., 12:30 pm Open Craft Time, 1:00 –3:30 PM -Friday Dance Featuring 4 on the road

February 7 9:30 am Grief Support (2nd Monday), 1:00 p.m. Birthday Party (2nd Monday) Hosts: Staff / Volunteers, 8:00 am Scrapbooking, 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 9:30 am Wii Bowling, 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting, 10:00 am Coffee Series– Outsmart Yourself, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced), 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 11:30 am Zoom Lessons, 12:00 pm Pinochle, 12:30 pm Movie, 12:30 pm Bridge-Duplicate, 1:00 pm Politics with Pat, 1:30 pm online shopping lessons, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

February 8 9:00 am Fitness Logic with Lee, 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Open Bridge Group, 10:00 am Creative Writing, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Beginning), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:30 am Mexican Train, 11:30 am Unlucky 7 Dice Game, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 12:30 pm Tap Dance, 1:00 pm Painting Class, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

February 9 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie, 9:00 am Chess, 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40, 10:30 am Open Jam Session -$1.00 Guests, 11:30 am Phase 10, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Bridge –Men's, 12:30 pm Tatting 101, 1:00 pm Coloring Corner, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

February 10 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Advanced), 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Beginner), 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 11:00 am Canasta, 12:00 pm Cribbage, 12:30 pm Mah Jongg, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

February 11 10:30 am Genealogy Class (2nd Friday), 9:00 am Fitness with Dixie, 10:00 –11:30 am Blood Pressures- (Mercy), 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye, 10:00 am T.O.P.S– meeting (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:00 am Karaoke, 11:30 am Open Bridge Group, 11:30 am Mixed Media Art Class/ Vivian Miller, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Card/ Board Game Group-Misc., 12:30 pm Open Craft Time, 1:00—3:30 pm Friday Dance Featuring Country Flavor

February 14 8:00 am Scrapbooking, 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 9:30 am Wii Bowling, 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced), 10:00 am Coffee Series– Outsmart Yourself, 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:00 am-12:30 pm -Coffee Shop Lunch, 11:30 am Zoom and online shopping lessons, 12:00 pm Pinochle, 12:30 pm Bridge-Duplicate, 1:00 pm Politics with Pat, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

February 15 Crafts with Diana Vase with stencils (limit 10), 9:00 am Fitness Logic with Lee, 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Open Bridge Group, 10:00 am Creative Writing, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Beginning), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:30 am Mexican Train, 11:30 am Unlucky 7 Dice Game, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 12:30 pm Tap dancing, 1:00 pm Painting Class, 1:00 pm Crafts with Diana, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

February 16 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie, 9:00 am Chess, 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40, 10:30 am Open Jam Session -$1.00 Guests, 11:30 am Phase 10, 11:00 am-12:30 Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Bridge –Men's, 12:30 pm Tatting 101, 1:00 pm Coloring Corner, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

February 17 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Advanced), 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Beginner), 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 11:00 am Canasta, 12:00 pm Cribbage, 12:30 pm Mah Jongg, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

February 18 1:00 pm BUNCO (3rd Friday), 9:00 am Fitness with Dixie, 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye, 10:00 am T.O.P.S– meeting, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:00 am Karaoke, 11:30 am Open Bridge Group, 11:30 am Mixed Media Art Class/ Vivian Miller, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Card/ Board Game Group-Misc., 12:30 pm Open Craft Time, 1:00 pm Bunco, 1:00—3:30 pm Friday Dance Featuring, Ed Tryon “Big Band Sounds”

February 21 8:00 am Scrapbooking, 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 9:30 am Wii Bowling, 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced), 10:00 am Coffee Series -Outsmart Yourself, 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:30 am Zoom Lessons, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm Pinochle, 12:30 pm Movie, 12:30 pm Bridge-Duplicate, 1:00 pm Politics with Pat, 1:30 pm Online Shopping Lessons, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

February 22 9:00 am Fitness Logic with Lee, 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Open Bridge Group, 10:00 am Creative Writing, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Beginning), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:30 am Mexican Train, 11:30 am Unlucky 7 Dice Game, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 12:30 pm Tap dancing, 1:00 pm Painting Class, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

February 23 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie, 9:00 am Chess, 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40, 10:30 am Open Jam Session -$1.00 Guests, 11:30 am Phase 10, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Bridge –Men's, 12:30 pm Tatting 101, 1:00 pm Coloring Corner, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

February 24 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Advanced), 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Beginner), 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 11:00 am Canasta, 12:00 pm Cribbage, 12:30 pm Mah Jongg, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

February 25 9:00 am Fitness with Dixie, 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye, 10:00 am T.O.P.S– meeting (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:00 am Karaoke, 11:30 am Open Bridge Group, 11:30 am Mixed Media Art Class/ Vivian Miller, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Card/ Board Game Group-Misc., 12:30 pm Open Craft Time, 1:00—3:30 pm Friday Dance Featuring Country Brew

February 28 8:00 am Scrapbooking, 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 9:30 am Wii Bowling, 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced), 10:00 am Coffee Series -Outsmart Yourself, 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:00 am RSVP volunteer meeting, 11:30 am Zoom Lessons, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm Pinochle, 12:30 pm Movie, 12:30 pm Bridge-Duplicate, 1:00 pm Politics with Pat, 1:30 pm online shopping lessons, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

March 1 9:00 am Fitness Logic with Lee, 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Open Bridge Group, 10:00 am Creative Writing, 10:00 am Tai Chi (Beginning), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Belly Dancing, 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:30 am Mexican Train, 11:30 am Unlucky 7 Dice Game, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 12:30 pm Tap dancing, 1:00 pm Painting Class, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

March 2 8:20 am Walking Exercise, 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie, 9:00 am Chess, 9:30 am Painting Class, 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40, 10:30 am Open Jam Session -$1.00 Guests, 11:30 am Phase 10, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Bridge –Men's, 12:30 pm Tatting 101, 1:00 pm Coloring Corner, 1:30 pm Walking off the Pounds

March 3, 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Advanced), 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 9:00 am Rock Steady Boxing (Fee), 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner), 10:30 am Silver Sneakers Classic Fitness, 11:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Beginner), 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 11:00 am Canasta, 12:00 pm Cribbage, 12:30 pm Mah Jongg, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

March 4 9:00 am Fitness with Dixie, 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye, 10:00 am T.O.P.S– meeting (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:00 am Karaoke, 11:30 am Open Bridge Group, 11:30 am Mixed Media Art Class/ Vivian Miller, 11:00 am-12:30 pm Coffee Shop lunch, 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Card/ Board Game Group-Misc., 12:30 pm Open Craft Time, 1:00—3:30 pm Friday Dance Featuring 4 on the Road

