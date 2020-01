February Senior Activities

Nutrition program

Persons 60 years and older, and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St., and Centennial Manor, 441 W. Third St.

A suggested contribution is $3.75.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Sergeant Bluff site at 943-4669 or the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 25. For more information about other available meal sites, call 279-6900.

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Weekly classes, programs: