DEMING, N.M. – The history of the local area and New Mexico is being saved in an historic building in the southwestern part of the state. The Deming Luna Mimbres Museum is named for the city of Deming, the county of Luna and the Mimbres Valley, and is housed in the former National Guard Armory built in 1916 just prior to America’s entry into World War I.
It was the first armory to be completed in New Mexico. At the time of its construction the state was only four years old. While the building was under construction troops were assembled in the area to defend the border with Mexico against Pancho Villa’s troops, who had made a raid on the town on March 9, 1916. The armory was heavily fortified with walls 13 inches thick.
The sturdy building became a part of the community, and when not in use by the National Guard the armory was used for dances, basketball games, pageants, concerts and other community events. During WWI the building served as the location for the War Camp Community Service (precursor to the United Service Organizations – USO) for soldiers at nearby Camp Cody. During World War II the building evolved into a USO facility for those stationed at the Army Air Corps Station southwest of Deming. After remodeling the USO had pool tables, a bowling alley, a gym, a basketball court and an indoor track. The building still has the USO designation from WWII.
The building was designated a State Historic Site in 1978 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. Volunteers remodeled the rooms and with financial donations the group was able to install an elevator, improve the lighting, and update the heating and air conditioning.
The many rooms in the museum house paintings, furniture, antique machines, toys and vehicles relating to the everyday lives of the people of Deming and the Mimbres Valley. One room in the museum was used as a small arms target range during WWI. The long and narrow room was later converted to a bowling alley by the USO during WWII. Today the room houses the Baumgardner-Southerland doll collection.
The collection began with 300 dolls carved by Ned Baumgardner and costumed by his sister Louise Southerland. Today that collection numbers over 1,000 dolls from around the world, including some unique examples like a complete set of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Dionne Quintuplets, a wax doll from France, and a sampler made in 1776 by a 9-year-old girl. The oldest dolls in the collection have china heads and were made in Germany from 1830 to 1940.
The main room in the museum contains a large collection of vintage furniture, paintings and household decorations, including a large handmade grandfather clock. One area is devoted to American Indian pottery and baskets.
The military room tells the story of the area’s military connection. The displays include uniforms and artifacts from Camp Cody.
The museum also has a large collection of historic vehicles. There’s a 1909 Model T Ford once used as the fire chief’s car in Mogollon, New Mexico. When new the car was priced at $850. Also on display is a 1918 fire truck, and the first auto in Deming, a REO that was delivered in 1907.
Several rooms in the museum are decorated with furniture from different periods in history. There are living room sets from the 1940s and 1950s plus a fully equipped kitchen.
The area’s rich history of agriculture and ranching is represented with examples of farm equipment and even a fully operational chuck wagon once used on a local ranch.
One of the most popular museum displays has quilts from artisans in the area along with vintage sewing machines that were used to make them.