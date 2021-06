July Senior Activities

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St., is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Weekly classes, programs:

July 1 10:00 a.m.-Book Club in the Library (1st Thursday), 9:00 am Penny Bingo, 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Advanced), 9:00 am Senior Yoga (CD), 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner), 11:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate Beginner), 11:00 am Woodcarving, 11:30 am-12:30 pm No Cafeteria Lunch-Coffee Shop is open. (Light Lunch 11-1.), 12:00 pm Cribbage, 12:30 pm Pinochle, 12:30 pm Penny Bingo, 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group, 1:00 pm Ping Pong

July 2 9:00 am Fitness with Dixie, 9:30 am Wii Bowling, 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye, 10:00 am T.O.P.S– meeting, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 11:00 am Jazz Dancercise, 11:00 am Karaoke, 11:30 am Open Bridge Group, 11:30 am Mixed Media Art Class/ Vivian Miller, 11:30 am-12:30 pm No Cafeteria Lunch-Coffee Shop is open. (Light Lunch 11-1.), 12:00 pm 500 Card Club, 12:00 pm Card/ Board Game Group-Misc., 12:30 pm Open Craft Time, No Friday Dance

July 5 Closed in Observations of the 4th of July