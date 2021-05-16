Local & Government Services

SIOUXLAND DIRECTORY OF ELDERLY SERVICES
Sioux City
Better Business Bureau: 1-800-222-1600
City Hall: 405 Sixth St., 279-6109
Connections Area Agency on Aging: 2301 Pierce St., 279-6900 or 800-432-9209. Information and referral services, options counseling, case management, nutrition services, transportation options, and advocacy
Department of Human Services: 822 Douglas St., 255-0833
Elder Abuse Awareness: 1-800-362-2178
Emergency: 911
Fire Department: 279-6314
Police Department: 279-6960 (general)
Post Office (Main): 214 Jackson St., 277-6411
Social Security Office: 3555 Southern Hills Drive, 255-5525
South Sioux City
City Hall: 1615 First Ave., 494-7500
Department of Social Services: Dakota City, Neb., 987-3445
Emergency: 911
Fire Department: 494-7555
Police Department: 701 West 29th St., 494-7555
Post Office: 801 West 29th St., 494-1312
COUNSELING
Catholic Charities: 1601 Military Road, 252-4547
Heartland Counseling Service: 917 West 21st, South Sioux City, 494-3337
Mercy Behavioral Care Center: 801 5th St., 279-5991
Siouxland Mental Health: 625 Court St., 252-3871
Vet Center: 1551 Indian Hills Drive, No. 204, 255-3808
EMPLOYMENT AND VOLUNTEER SERVICE
Foster Grandparent & Senior Companion Programs: Rotary Club of Rock Valley Foundation, 4200 War Eagle Drive, 224-2610
Senior Community Service Employment Program: 2700 Leech Ave., Cindy Thomas, 274-1610
Experienced Works: Siouxland Workforce Development Center, 2508 Fourth St., assistant; Faye Kinnaman, 233-9030 ext. 1020
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Commission of Veterans Affairs: 702 Courthouse, 279-6606
Community Action Agency of Siouxland: 2700 Leech Ave., 274-1610, energy assistance
Iowa Department of Human Services: 822 Douglas St., 255-0833
Salvation Army: 510 Bluff St., 255-8836
Social Security Administration: 3555 Southern Hills Drive, 255-5525
South Sioux City Community Center: 2120 Dakota Ave., 494-3259
FINANCIAL, INSURANCE AND TAX COUNSELING
Center for Siouxland: 715 Douglas St., 252-1861. Conservatorship service, provides money management and protective payee services
Consumer Credit Counseling Service: 715 Douglas St., 252-1861 ext. 47
SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program): Information available from Connections Area Agency on Aging, Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Sunrise Retirement Community, and Mercy Medical Center
Siouxland Center for Active Generations: 313 Cook St., 255-1729, tax and Medicare insurance (SHIIP) counseling
Woodbury County Extension Service: 4301 Sergeant Road, 276-2157
FOOD
Center for Siouxland: Food pantry, 715 Douglas St., 252-1861
Community Action Agency of Siouxland: 2700 Leech St., 274-1610
Food Bank of Siouxland: 1313 11th St., 255-9741
Iowa Department of Human Services: 822 Douglas St., 255-0833
Meals on Wheels: Connections Area Agency on Aging, 2301 Pierce St., 279-6900, volunteer-delivered noon meals (M-F), suggested donation $3.75-$6.50
Salvation Army: 510 Bluff St., 255-8836
Siouxland Center for Active Generations: 313 Cook St., 255-1729, open to the public, $5.25 meals
South Sioux City Community Action Center: 2120 Dakota Ave., 494-3259
South Sioux City Senior Center: 1501 West 29th St., 494-1500, congregate meal site
St. Luke's Heat-n-Eat Meals: 2720 Stone Park Blvd., 279-3630, Karen Bergenske
HEALTH CARE INFORMATION
Alzheimer's Association: 201 Pierce St., Suite 110, 279-5802. Information and education about Alzheimer's disease, support groups and services. 24/7 Helpline: 1-800-272-3900.
Dakota County Health Nurse: 402-987-2164
Iowa Department of the Blind: 1-800-362-2587
Lifeline: Personal emergency response system: St. Luke's, 279-3279; Mercy Medical Center, 279-2036
Mercy Medical Center: Community Education, 279-2989
Siouxland Community Health Center: 1021 Nebraska St., 252-2477
Siouxland District Health: 1014 Nebraska St., 279-6119 or 1-800-587-3005
St. Luke's Health Professionals: 279-3333
HOME HEALTH CARE
Boys and Girls Home and Family Services: 2101 Court St., 293-4700
Care Initiatives Hospice: 4301 Sergeant Road, Suite 110, (712) 239-1226
Geri-Care: Transit Plaza, 276-9860
Home Instead Senior Care: 220 S. Fairmount, 258-4267, non-medical home health
Hospice of Siouxland: 4300 Hamilton Blvd., 233-4144, nursing care, home health aide/homemaker, social services
Mercy Home Care: 801 Fifth St., Suite 320, 233-5100, 1-800-897-3840, home health aides/homemaker services, therapy services
REM Health of Iowa Inc.: 2212 Pierce St., Suite 200, 233-5494, skilled nursing care, home health aides, homemaker services, waivers
Siouxland District Public Health Nursing: 1014 Nebraska St., 279-6119, skilled nursing care in home, home health aide, homemaker services
St. Luke's Home Care: 2905 Hamilton Blvd., 279-3279. In-home nursing, therapy, home medical equipment and supplies, lifeline program
Synergy Home Care: Kim Kreber, 600 Stevens Port Drive, Suite 102, Dakota Dunes, S.D., (605) 242-6056
Tri-State Nursing Services: 621 16th St., 277-4442, skilled nursing care, Home Health aide services, services ordered by a doctor
HOSPITALS
Mercy Medical Center: 801 Fifth St., 279-2010
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Medical Center: 2720 Stone Park, 279-3500
Siouxland Surgery Center: 600 Sioux Point Road, 605-232-3332
HOUSING
Sioux City
Bickford Senior Living, Assisted Living & Memory Care: 4020/4022 Indian Hills Drive, 239-2065 or 239-6851. Family owned and operated, individualized “level of care”, respite (short stay) welcomed.
Connections Area Agency on Aging: 2301 Pierce St., 279-6900. This is subsidized housing, rent based on income. Evergreen Terrace, 2430 West St., 258-0508; Riverside Gardens, 715 Bruner Ave., 277-2083; Fairmount Park Apartments, 210 Fairmount St.
Countryside Retirement Apartments: Lilac Lane, 276-3000
Floyd House: 403 C Street, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, (712) 943-7025, Affordable, multiple levels of care, studio, one-bedroom, respite
Holy Spirit Retirement Apartments: 1701 West 25th St., 252-2726
Maple Heights: 5300 Stone Ave., 276-3821, contact Sue Schultz. This is subsidized low-income housing with rent based on income
NorthPark Senior Living Community: 2562 Pierce St., 255-1200. 48 independent living apartments, 57 supervised living apartments and three respite apartments
Northern Hills Retirement Community: 4000 Teton Trace, 239-9400. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments
Northern Hills Assisted Living: 4002 Teton Trace, 239-9402. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments
Oakleaf Property Management: 1309 Nebraska St., 255-3665, contact leasing department. Martin Towers, 410 Pierce St.; Shire Apartments, 4236 Hickory Lane; Centennial Manor, 441 W. Third St. This is subsidized housing, rent is based on income.
Prime Assisted Living: 725 Pearl St., 226-6300. Affordable, spacious one-bedroom assisted living apartments for persons 65 and older. Income guidelines apply. Accept all sources of payment including Title 19 and private pay.
River Heights: 2201 Gibson St., 202-2733. This is subsidized housing that is not handicapped accessible.
Sunrise Retirement Community: 5501 Gordon Drive, 276-3821; 52 one- and two-bedroom ground level homes with attached garage, some with den and sunroom.
War Eagle Village Apartments: 2800 W. Fourth St., 258-0801, subsidized housing based on income
South Sioux City
Autumn Park Apartments: 320 East 12th St., 402-494-5393