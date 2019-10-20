Nutrition program
Persons 60 years and older, and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St., and Centennial Manor, 441 W. Third St.
A suggested contribution is $3.75.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Sergeant Bluff site at 943-4669 or the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 25. For more information about other available meal sites, call 279-6900.
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Weekly classes, programs:
Nov. 1: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am –11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Jerry O’Dell’s Country Flavor Band”
Nov. 4: 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Mall Cop”l 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Nov. 5: 9:30 a.m. Thankful Tree with Becky from Continental Springs (Limit of 15); 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Taco/Ham & Pickles Pin Wheels” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up – limit of 25; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00l 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch' 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Nov. 6: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Animal Communication: What are Your Animals Saying” with Mary Fuxa from Body Works; 10:30 a.m. New Life Band -Entertaining Us; 2:00 p.m. BCU Social Group – Should You Be Happy or Broke? Economic & Social Concerns for Life; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500, Coloring Corner, Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Nov. 7: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Nov. 8: 9:30-11:00 a.m. & 12:30-2:00 p.m. BCU Health Screening with Physical Therapy Students; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am –11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Country Brew"
Nov. 11: 9:30 am Grief Support (2nd Monday); 1:00 pm Birthday Party (2nd Monday), Hosts: Ron’s Painting Class, Entertainment: Ballroom/Merry Go Rounders; 2:00 p.m. BCU Social Group -- Food and Traditions; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Nov. 12: 1:30 p.m. Big Word Small Word with BAM (Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care) (2nd Tues.) (Limit of 15); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Nov. 13: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “STEMM” with Melanie Berte-Hickey; 1:00 p.m. Genealogy Class (2nd Wed.); 1:00 p.m. Sioux City Art Center, Ornament (Sign up –limit of 20); 2:00 p.m. BCU Social Group -- Coping Wheel of Fortune; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Nov. 14: 9:30 a.m. Brunch & Learn -- “Bone Health” with Nicholas from OsteoStong; 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Nov. 15: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am –11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Triple Threat" -- Free Will Donation at Door
Nov. 18: 11:45-12:30 p.m. Free Balance Screening with Blake from ATI Physical Therapy (3rd Monday); 3:30 pm Heritage Hobbies (3rd Monday every other month) Sign up – limit of 15; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “The Lucky Ones”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Nov. 19: 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Chocolate Covered Cherry Cupcakes” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up –limit of 25; 4:00 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Group (3rd Tuesday); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Nov. 20: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Your Retirement Road Map: Medicare and Medicaid” with Jason Dunlap from Countryside; 2:00 p.m. BCU Social Group – Gender Roles: What’s the Same? What’s Different?; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Nov. 21: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Nov. 22: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00-11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “4 On the Road”
Nov. 25: 1:00 p.m. – (4th Monday) NO GROUP IN NOV. OR DEC., Parkinson’s Support Group – Returning JANUARY 27TH; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Stranger than Fiction”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Nov. 26: 3:00 pm Healthy Cooking with the Y (4th Tuesday) Sign up –limit of 20; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Nov. 27: 10:30 a.m. NO Talk Show; 10:30 a.m -2:00 p.m. Blood Drive; 1:00 p.m. Crafts with Anna “Pony Bead Indian Corn” (4th Wed.) Sign up –limit of 35; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Nov: 28: Closed for Thanksgiving
Nov. 29: Closed for Thanksgiving