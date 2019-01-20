If you go

What: Old Fort Niagara

Where: 102 Morrow Plaza, Youngstown, N.Y.

Hours: The Fort is open year-round with the exception of New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Hours are: January through June, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; July through August, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; September through December, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Adults $13, children 6 to 12 years $9, under 5 are free. Discounts are available for seniors, military personnel and veterans with ID, AAA/CAA members, NY State Parks Discovery Pass and guests of Old Fort Niagara Association members.

More info: Visit the website at www.oldfortniagara.org or call (716) 745-7611