I’ve lived in many houses and almost all had a basement. When we lived in Southern California very few houses had basements, but living in the Midwest we always had that lower level sanctuary. And I loved them.
Growing up in North Omaha our house, which was probably built in the early 1900s, had a dark and dank basement. At the center of the basement was a huge coal furnace with heat ducts stretching out in all directions like a giant octopus. During the winter the roaring fire inside its cavernous belly provided heat to every room in our house.
My dad worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and started his career as a fireman stoking the fire on steam engines. He later moved up to become an engineer, but he knew all about keeping a fire going in either a steam engine or a home furnace. I often watched him from a safe distance as he threw huge shovels full of coal into the gaping maw of that fiery furnace. He somehow managed to keep that fire going throughout the winter. I don’t recall ever waking up to a cold house.
When we converted that old coal furnace to a more modern gas or oil, I don’t know which it was, my older brother and I got the dubious distinction of cleaning out the former coal bin so our mother could use it to store canned vegetables she gleaned from her backyard garden.
I don’t recall how long it took for us to clean that coal bin, but when we were finished we both were covered with coal dust. I’m sure we appeared as shadows of our former selves. Our dad had a shower rigged up in the basement so he could clean up after a hard day’s work at the railroad and our mother made us take a shower in the basement before we could join the rest of the family upstairs. Even though our outsides were clean I remember sneezing coal dust for a week.
We moved to a different house when I was in the eighth grade, and it too had a full basement. My older sister Betty and brother-in-law Cliff lived in an upstairs apartment for a while. Cliff built a little shop in one corner of the basement, and that’s probably where my love of tools and making and fixing things first started. In another corner I fixed up a darkroom for my photography hobby. That was probably my favorite basement.
After getting married my wife and I lived in a series of apartments and duplexes without basements. Then we bought a 100-year-old house in Nebraska that had a basement even though it was a somewhat scary one. I fixed up a workbench and put in some lighting. It wasn’t bad even though I sometimes shared the space with a garter snake or two.
Then we bought our last house. It was built in 1930 but it was in pretty good condition and it had a basement. I built a couple of workbenches and started on a darkroom. The darkroom project was abandoned after I switched to digital photography.
Now we live in an apartment again and once more I lack a basement. I should clarify that by adding it does have a lower level that has parking spots for cars. So I guess that’s sort of a basement but it’s just not the same. I miss having a real basement. It was a place to work with tools and a place to hide out in case my wife was mad at me. That’s what I really miss.
