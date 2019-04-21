I’m at that age where it seems like all I do is go to see doctors. Eye doctor, heart doctor, kidney doctor, ear doctor ... you name a body part and I’ve probably been to a doctor for it. Although we do have a family doctor, that’s just so he can refer me to another doctor. It certainly wasn’t like that when I was a kid.
Back in the ‘50s in our neighborhood in North Omaha we had a doctor just a few houses away. And back then doctors did something that’s totally unheard of today. They made house calls! The doctor would actually come to your house if you were sick instead of you having to go to his office and sit in the waiting room with other equally sick people. To me those waiting rooms are just places where we can swap diseases.
I remember the first time our doctor came to our house and the first time I saw him. His name was Dr. Hartman and I was probably 6 years old. I’m not sure what I had but he came over to see me. I was lying in bed when he walked through the door. The guy filled the doorway. He was huge. My brother told me not long ago that he was 6 feet 7 inches. I thought the Frankenstein monster just stepped into my room. Even though he was the biggest person I’d ever seen, he was very gentle. He made me feel at ease while he checked me over.
Not only did Dr. Hartman cure the common cold and other maladies of childhood, he did so much more. I remember when I finally confessed to my mother that I couldn’t read what was on the blackboard at school, she took me to see Dr. Hartman, where he tested my eyes and fitted me with my first pair of glasses.
As I recall, Dr. Hartman’s office had a receptionist, a nurse and of course the doctor. Today my doctor’s office has at least a dozen physicians and the reception desk has another dozen people greeting patients and answering phones.
Actually, health care today is amazing. Those medical professionals can do so much these days to keep us all healthy. I’m a recipient of some of that medical science. I had a heart attack several years ago and after they installed a stint with what seemed like a simple procedure I was fine. My dad died of a heart attack in 1950 and the fact that our doctor was just down the street didn’t help. So I guess the specialization prevalent today is a good thing. It provides a level of health care unheard of in the past. But sometimes I miss having that giant doctor come through the door when I’m sick.
Terry Turner is a Prime writer who can be reached at turnert185@outlook.com.