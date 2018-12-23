With the arrival of fall comes football season. And with college football there are marching bands. When I see those bands with their precision marching and excellent musical skills, it reminds me of my own experience in a marching band. I don’t know why since the band I was in didn’t have precision or musical skills.
It all started after my sophomore year at North High in Omaha. That’s when after a visit to my counselor I found out I could substitute band for gym. I hated gym and would do anything to get out, even march in a band. The only problem was I didn’t have one ounce of musical talent.
My older brother was the one who had all the talent. He played in the band in high school and was very good. By the time I was a sophomore he was in the Navy and his trumpet was just languishing in a closet at home. Perfect. I’ll play the trumpet. Now all I had to do was learn how to play it.
So that summer before I became a junior I had to learn all there was to know about playing a trumpet. No problem. I told my mother my plan and she arranged for me to take lessons at a music store downtown. I don’t remember the teacher’s name, but I do remember he wasn’t impressed with my musical ability or lack of. But after struggling all summer trying to master the horn I was ready to join the band. Or at least I thought I was.
Everyone, or maybe it was just new guys like me, had to audition to find our place in the band. Every section has a hierarchy according to your ability. First position was obviously the best and it went down from there. In the trumpet section, which was made up of about a dozen players, I was last. Not next to last. I occupied the last chair. No matter. At least I made it and I didn’t have to suffer through another gym class.
I quickly found out why it was called a marching band. We had to march. But not only did we have to march, we had to play our instruments too. And do both at the same time!
I soon discovered with all those trumpets there was no real need for me to play. They could take up my slack. All I had to do was puff out my cheeks and press down on the valves once in a while. That left me with just trying to keep in step and get to the right spot at the right time, which proved to be not a simple task. This went on all through my junior year.
Then one day during my senior year I got overconfident and decided to actually play the darn thing. We were rehearsing in the band room and I began to play like a teenager obsessed. Suddenly Mr. Thomas, the band director, stopped us in mid-song. “Something is wrong,” he announced. I looked around to see if I could find the offending musician. Must be one of those clarinets, I thought to myself.
Then we played the selection again and once more he stopped us. “Let’s hear just the trumpets,” he bellowed and I was sure he was staring at me. He started with the first trumpets, then he moved down the line and as each trumpet player stood and successfully played the piece I became very nervous. Then it was my turn. I stood with knees shaking and squawked out some notes. I sheepishly looked at Mr. Thomas. “Mr. Turner,” he said glaring at me. “Please do us all a favor and practice.” I nodded my head and sat down.
You’d think I would probably take his advice and practice but no, I went back to puffing out my checks and pushing valves. It was much easier and there was no danger of hitting a wrong note.
Terry Turner is a Prime writer who can be reached at turnert185@outlook.com.