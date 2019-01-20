The recent death of comic book legend Stan Lee brought back many memories of my days with comic books. Lee started working in the comic book industry in 1941 when he worked on the third issue of Captain America. His most famous creations during his long comic book career were the Fantastic Four in 1961, the Incredible Hulk in 1962 and the Amazing Spider-Man in 1962.
He was just 17 when he started as assistant editor for the Timely Comics Group and a year later he became editor. In 1972 he became publisher and editorial director of Marvel Comics.
Although I wasn’t allowed to read comic books like those Stan Lee was famous for, I did develop a love for comics of the more tamer variety at a very early age. While my buddies were enjoying such comics as Tales From the Crypt, Startling Terror and Weird Mysteries, I was immersed in Nancy and Sluggo, Donald Duck, Archie, and my all-time favorite Dagwood and Blondie.
Along with the humorous and entertaining stories in those comic books were the ads that took up about half the publication. There were ads for things like Sea Monkeys, who according to the half page ad were a bowl full of happiness and were instant pets who could be trained. I never managed to scrape together the dollar and a quarter required to purchase a family of Sea Monkeys, and it was only recently I discovered what Sea Monkeys were. Turns out they were brine shrimp and you needed a magnifying glass to even see the little critters. I really doubt you could train those guys, but I certainly love their much bigger brothers smothered in alfredo sauce.
Then there was the ad for the famous Charles Atlas course that could turn a skinny kid like me into a muscle bound He Man. A little research revealed Charles Atlas, real name Angelo Siciliano, never was a skinny kid but was a bodybuilding contest winner as a teenager. When he partnered with advertising wizard Charles Roman, Siciliano was given his new name and backstory of the puny guy on the beach losing his girl, and the Charles Atlas bodybuilding course was born.
Probably my most coveted ad in comic books was the one for x-ray specs. These were amazing glasses that allowed the wearer to see through clothes. My buddies and I were anxious to wear a pair of those glasses and get a peek at the girls on the playground. Fortunately for the female members of Lothrop Grade School, none of us could afford the dollar needed to buy that astonishing piece of 1950s technology. But like the other ads I’m sure it was just a trick for gullible kids like me.
It’s been years since I’ve read a comic book and I wonder if they are anything like the ones I grew up with. And I wonder if they still have those x-ray specs? Probably not.
