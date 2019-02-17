It was 1955 that I entered eighth grade at Miller Park Grade School in Omaha. Everything was going along smoothly until our teacher Mrs. McSwan announced we’d all be attending social dancing class in the mornings. I was okay with reading, writing and arithmetic, but this dancing class had me worried. My coordination and dancing skills could be best described as nonexistent. But coordination or not I was going to have to go to dancing class.
That first morning Mrs. McSwan explained the importance of learning to dance. She told us about how it would enrich our lives, increase our social skills and a bunch of other junk like that. The girls who were all on one side of the room listened intently while us boys kept looking at the clock and trying to will the hour hand to move more quickly.
Then she had all of us move to the center of the room. It was still girls on one side, boys on the other. We faced each other like the North and South on a Civil War battlefield. The girls smiled sweetly while the boys shifted around nervously, alternately looking at the ceiling and our shoes. Never at the girls.
"Alright now," said Mrs. McSwan, "boys, chose your partner." YIPES! I now had to actually ask a girl to "trip the light fantastic" as a songwriter once wrote. Earlier Mrs. McSwan had given the boys instructions on how to politely ask a young lady to dance. I went over those instructions in my mind. Smile and say, "May I have this dance?" Sounded simple enough. I walked up to one of the girls in line, smiled and began my little speech. But since my voice was changing it came out as a series of squeaks and grunts. She gave me a puzzled look but then smiled and said, "Yes, thank you."
We were all now paired up and facing each other wondering what to do next. As always Mrs. McSwan came to our rescue. First she instructed the boys like me how to hold our partners. "Take her right hand with your left hand," she began, "then put your right hand around her waist."
I gulped then followed her instructions. Oh my gosh! I thought to myself. I'm holding a girl! Mrs. McSwan continued with her directions. I barely heard what she said. All I could think about was I WAS HOLDING A REAL LIVE GIRL.
My ecstasy at being so close to a soft and sweet smelling girl was short lived. "First we're going to learn the box step for the waltz," said Mrs. McSwan. "Boys, start by going forward with your left foot. Girls go back with your right. Like this." Then she grabbed me to use as a demonstration. I quickly discovered holding my teacher wasn't nearly as much fun as holding the girl. But soon she stepped aside and I once again I had the girl in my arms. Somehow I moved around the gym floor with my partner and only stepped on her toes a few times. Well, maybe it was more than just a few times but she didn't seem to mind. At least she didn’t say anything.
That eighth grade year seemed to fly by and before I knew it, it was time for graduation. Which also meant it was time for our graduation party and dance. I don't think any of the guys had an actual date for the dance. All I know is I didn't.
In preparation for the big night my older sister took me to a men's clothing store and bought me a new sport coat. I couldn't dance very well but at least I was going to look good.
At some point before the dance Mrs. McSwan gave all the boys a dance card and we were supposed to ask a girl to dance and then fill in each spot on the card. I had every dance filled in but the last one. Mrs. McSwan saw this and promptly filled in a name. Barbara. The prettiest girl in the class, in the school, in the world! And the girl I was secretly in love with. Gulp!
The night of the dance came and I nervously entered the decorated gym. As usual all the girls were on one side and the guys were on the other. No one was dancing. Then following Mrs. McSwan’s urging we began to dance. The evening wore on and then came the last dance. The dance with the lovely Barbara. The other kids in the gym faded away and in my mind at least it was just me and Barbara. The song ended and I had to let my beloved go.
I never did master the art of the dance but I did learn from that experience. I learned that what you may fear the most just might turn out to be a great experience. In this case it certainly did.
Terry Turner is a Prime writer who can be reached at turnert185@outlook.com.