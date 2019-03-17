During the cold and snowy months when I was a kid in North Omaha, we did all the usual winter activities, like having snowball fights, building snow forts, ice skating and of course sledding. Out of all those I loved sledding the most. But the problem was our neighborhood was as flat as the proverbial pancake. The only hills in the area were several blocks away where none of us had been because that’s where the rich people lived. To us it was a mythical land of mansions and Cadillacs on a stretch of street called Florence Boulevard. Then one day we got a glimpse into that previously unknown world.
We were all busy building a snow fort at the park down the street in preparation for a snowball fight with our arch enemies from Pinkney Street when a kid we’d never seen before walked up. We talked for a while and I asked him where he lived. “Over on Florence Boulevard,” he said. We stopped building.
After some discreet questioning we discovered there was indeed a hill behind each of those magnificent homes. And at that moment snow covered everything, including those hills. We asked our newfound friend, Jack, if he had a sled and if he used it on his hill. It turned out he did have a sled, but he added, “I don’t go down the hill. There’s too many trees. And there’s one giant oak tree. It’s dangerous.” I put my hand on his shoulder. “Danger is my middle name, Jack. OK ... actually it’s Lee but I’m not afraid.” I turned to my buddies. “How about you guys?” I was greeted with silence and eyes looking everywhere but at me. “Fine. I’ll go by myself.”
We all went to our new friend’s house and went straight to the backyard. Just beyond a split rail fence was the hill. I climbed over the fence and looked down the hill. It was like an Olympic ski slope with trees. It was beautiful. Except for the trees. In my mind I plotted out the path I’d take down the slope while I heard comments like, “I ain’t going down that.”
I announced my plan to come back tomorrow with my sled and slide down the slippery slope. I looked at my buddies. “Who’s with me?” Silence. Oh well, I’ll go it alone. And so I did but like all impending disasters I attracted a crowd.
The next morning I left my house with my sled, an American Flyer in tow. It had an arm on the front for steering. Some of the guys liked to lie down on the sled but I preferred to sit with my feet on the steering bar.
I arrived at Jack’s house at the appointed time to find a crowd had gathered to watch my attempt. I mustered all the courage I could and carefully slid my sled under the fence then crawled over. I looked at the crowd and then the hill. Somehow it looked steeper. I took a deep breath and mentally mapped out my route down the hill. The first part was easy but then came the trees and that giant oak. If I stayed to the right during the first part of the run all would be fine but then I had to go left in a hurry. I knew I could do it.
I lined up my beautiful sled but then suddenly pictured it shattered and broken. Even worse, I could imagine me in the same condition. I climbed on the American Flyer, looked back at the crowd and saw my friend Russell, a devout Catholic, quickly cross himself. That was good. I needed all the help I could get.
I got on the sled and braced my feet on the steering bar. As prearranged Jack got behind me and pushed. I was off and flying down the hill. The small trees and brush were a blur as I went by. But I was doing it. I was doing it! My euphoria was short-lived as I saw that giant oak tree and I was heading right for it.
I jammed the arm to the right but it stayed on its course straight for the tree. Then I leaned over as far as I could without falling and it began to move away from the trajectory of tragedy. All of a sudden I was there and I leaned even more and hit the tree with a glancing blow. But I continued on down the hill and came to a gradual stop at the bottom. After my knees stopped shaking I stood and acknowledged the cheers from the crowd at the top.
That hill never became a popular sledding spot but it will always remain in my memory as a place where I conquered my fears and almost lost my life.
Terry Turner is a Prime writer who can be reached at turnert185@outlook.com.