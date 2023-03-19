SIOUX CITY -- After almost two years of construction, Hunt Elementary School opened this past fall.

The midtown neighborhood school, just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets, welcomed its first students Aug. 23.

“We feel so blessed to be back in the Hunt neighborhood in our beautiful new building," Hunt Elementary Principal Cami Barker said. "Our new building offers countless possibilities for our staff, students, and families.”

The L-shaped building is about three times larger than the previous Hunt, which once stood near the construction site. The old school, built in 1906, was demolished in June 2019. Construction started September 2020.

Since Hunt was officially closed in 2019, the school's students attended classes in the former Crescent Park Elementary School at 114 W. 27th St.

When entering the new school there are seven words chosen by the staff on what Hunt means to them. The words are: believe, explore, dream, create, dance, imagine and inspire.

Continuing into the commons area, the large "Hunt" letters carved into the sandstone from the original school building have been incorporated into the wall. This has been done in multiple new school constructions in Sioux City to remember the original buildings and provides a “nostalgia” feel. Other terra cotta decorations that were part of the original school are framed and displayed throughout the building.

A majority of the school is on one floor, but a lower level features additional classrooms. Because of the design of the building, each classroom boasts large windows.

Because Hunt is named the A-plus for arts and music school, there is a performing arts stage in the gymnasium that also features terra cotta aspects that were part of the original Hunt building. Barker said it is one of her favorite parts of the school.

Barker said the teachers incorporate the arts in lessons every day and the arts are utilized to teach the standards. The school theme was known before the design process, so specific rooms were designed to cater to it.

The black box theater is a space for students to do performances, as well as a space for clubs such as dance, theater, piano and vocal. Another new feature of the building is a gallery room, where students will be able to showcase artwork and parents will get to view different projects.

"Our families were able to enjoy our first concert in the school building, and we are looking forward to our upcoming musical, 'Annie,'" Barker said.

Our students and staff have genuinely enjoyed the integrated experiences we can provide them through our new Art Gallery room. Lastly, the rollout of our A+ clubs has been incredible."

One of visitors' favorite parts in the new building is a large windowed stairwell that looks onto Jackson Street.

There are three outdoor playgrounds, each geared to a specific grade level, the same as other recent elementary schools built in the district.

As with other new schools, the new Hunt has one main entrance, with a security system during school hours to keep pupils safe. Visitors are directed solely to the principal's office area.

Barker wants the school to be a safe space for students, both physically and emotionally.

Tim Paul, the district's director of operations and maintenance said construction went smoothly, with only a few bumps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the project started before the pandemic, many items were able to be ordered before there were shortages.

The entire school is geothermal, a more efficient heating and cooling system. It is the only school in the district with a chilled beam system, to provide an even and moderate temperature throughout the building.

Barker previously said it is amazing to see the building now, compared to when she saw the architect designs.

She said more than 90 percent of the students walked to the original school. Originally there was only one bus that was intended for students living in shelters.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $22 million. The project is being financed by the district's share of a 1-percent sales tax the state designates for new and expanded schools and other physical improvements.

The school was named for Dr. Andrew Hunt, a physician and dentist who was also the first president of the Sioux City School Board, the previous school was easily the district's oldest. The oldest remaining school building in Sioux City is now Sunnyside Elementary, which dates to 1957.