PROGRESS: Urbane 1220 apartments open on Historic Fourth Street

SIOUX CITY -- A planned apartment community for "city-lovers of all ages," that's what a new 56-unit housing complex on Historic Fourth Street has to offer.

Urbane1220, a five-story development from Cedar Falls-based Merge, opened its doors for residential move-ins in February, less than two years after breaking ground. Designed by Des Moines-based Slingshot Architecture, the apartment building has everything from studio to two-bed, two-bath units. On the low-end, potential renters could expect to pay $975 a month while prices top at out $1,700.

Property manager Brendon Armbruster said the rent includes base package internet service (through CenturyLink). Water is $25 per person per month while electric and gas are tenant provided. At present, Armbruster said there are already five tenants living in the building and a few more are arriving soon.

"So far the general interest has been traveling nurses and physicians," Armbruster said.

To Armbruster, part of the appeal of Urbane1220, which has short-term leasing and fully-furnished units, is that its location on Historic Fourth Street means its right where downtown nightlife is. The Marquee and Woody's Axe Throwing are right across the street while spots such as Marto Brewing, Buffalo Alice and Table 32 are but a few blocks away.

"From our perspective, location is everything," said Operations Partner of Merge Urban Development Group Joy Hannemann. To her, lifestyle factors heavily into who potential residents might be. And she believes if they're looking for something vibrant, there aren't many better bets than the building that rests on a lot at the corner of Fourth Street and Floyd Boulevard.

Sioux City Economic & Community Development Director Marty Dougherty explained that the Urbane1220 project fits right in with the city's long-term plans to increase the number of people living and working downtown and get a few historic buildings renovated for mixed-use.

"We’re trying to create living environments where people have an opportunity to live downtown and take advantage of the amenities," Dougherty said.

To make that a reality, city officials are working with developers for additional housing opportunities in both historic and new spaces. Which could happen relatively quickly if Urbane1220. Merge entered into an agreement with the city in December 2019. They broke ground in November 2020 and opened this February.

When other developments start sprouting up, he said Sioux City will have another major recruiting tool in its arsenal.

"Every community is looking for a skilled workforce and for people to move to their community and one way to do that is to have great living environments," Dougherty said. "A walkable, urban environment is attractive to many people."

As for when the building will be fully filled, Hannemann said it'll happen soon enough.

"I think definitely by the end of the peak leasing season so that would be by the end of September or October of this year."

