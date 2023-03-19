SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's online school received a permanent location this winter, but with low enrollment, it will be reduced to high-school-only next year.

The Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, or VIBE Academy, came into existence less than two years ago to allow students to attend school without being in a school building.

The academy moved into a recently renovated, $1.3 million space during winter break, but has been beset by falling enrollment.

In January, the school board voted to reduce the program to high-school-only in the 2023-24 school year and make it no longer a stand-alone school. Instead, it will be part of the Career Academy.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the decision to remove the K-8 levels from the virtual school was made based on continued enrollment declines in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

Another change — merging the alternative-school students into the virtual school program — is also coming. The changes are expected to save the district $1.8 million in a year.

The combined schooling would be overseen by the Career Academy principal, who already oversees the alternative schooling.

The district was renting space on the fourth floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre on Fourth Street after the creation of VIBE. The district then decided to remodel space for the teachers on the second floor of the Educational Service Center building downtown.

The new space, which is next to the Career Academy, was originally used as storage. Most of the changes needed were cosmetic.

The space has an open concept with a few separate rooms. Most of the teachers are in cubicles in the main area, with specialty teachers like music, science, counseling and the principal in smaller separate rooms.

One of the largest changes made to the VIBE Academy space was the installation of windows. It originally only had three windows. The district wanted to open up the space and have more lighting.

In early January there were 138 students enrolled. September 2022, there were 330 students enrolled. Because students can enroll at any time, the number of students fluctuates daily.

Next year, virtual core classes will be available for high school students who need them for factors such as anxiety, illness, credit recovery or for other reasons, Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus said. If needed, students will work with the district to attend supplemental and elective classes through a third-party program known as Edgenuity.

The cost of VIBE Academy is $2.1 million for the 2022-23 school year, according to a presentation to the board. The projected cost for the academy is $662,856 for the 2023-24 school year, all in personnel costs.

The academy employs 19 teachers, two school counselors, one office manager and one principal. Students can take all classes in the district online, including art, music and physical education.

The new virtual format will have between four and six teachers and a counselor. The principal position was eliminated.

In November 2021, in one of its final decisions prior to seating two newly elected members, the school board voted 4-3 to approve the remodeling project. Two of the four who voted yes, Jeremy Saint and Ron Colling, have since been replaced by Bob Michaelson and Jan George. Dan Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin both voted no.

In January, the board rejected the original bids due to higher than anticipated costs. W.A. Klinger submitted the low bid of $1.93 million at that time.

The district then rebid the project. Paul said various items were removed from the project to slash the cost, including removing a section of administrative space, a training room, modifying light fixtures and changing the layout of the space to reduce square footage.

In April, by a 5-2 vote, the school board approved the low bid of $1.3 million from L&L Builders Co. Greenwell and Goodvin were again the lone no votes. Counting architecture and engineering fees, the cost totals about $1.45 million.

Elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER) III funding was used for the project. The federal COVID relief dollars were also being used to rent the current Ho-Chunk space.

The virtual school isn't intended solely for parents and students worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are 100 different reasons why a student may choose this model,” Vickery said.

Some of the students may have social anxiety or behavioral issues, some may be pregnant or dealing with different home circumstances, and others may have health problems or be bedridden, he said.

Sioux City students can choose to move to the virtual academy at any time throughout the year.