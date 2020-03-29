PROGRESS: Wise I brings craft beer to Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa -- At the start of his business day, Ben Sitzmann took chemical readings and filled up laboratory vials inside of a building that was last used as storage for a nearby bike shop.
Was Sitzmann some sort of mad scientist? Mad? No. A scientist? Well, in a way, he was.
"There's a lot of science that goes into beer," he said, inside a brewhouse and taproom located at 15 Second St. N.E. in Le Mars. "I've been discovering the nerdy science side to beer the more I do it."
Sitzmann has partnered with his longtime friend Matt Lancaster in the creation of Wise I Brewing Company.
An admitted "Jack of all Trades," Sitzmann has a past that includes manufacturing waffle cones and working as a sous chef at fine dining restaurants.
Along the way, he helped design both a disc golf course and a recently opened skateboard park. He also makes videos for Sitz Media Productions, a company he owns.
Lancaster has a background selling insurance, annuities and mutual funds.
"I bring a business mind to Wise I while Matt brings a food production background," Lancaster said.
What the two lifelong friends have in common is ambition, a love of beer and a willingness to overlook the non-glamorous side of craft brewing.
"People think we have the perfect job," Sitzmann said. "We get to make beer all day. That's fun, right? Well, we spend more time cleaning stuff than we do in creating Wise I beer."
You have free articles remaining.
Most beers are made up of grains, hops (a flower that acts as a bitter, stabilizing agent to beer while imparting the fruity or floral taste or aroma), water and yeast.
Wise I Beer -- and most beers, for that matter -- use barley as the grain of choice. Grains are dried out and cracked in a heating process. By steeping the grains, sugars are released into the water, readying it for fermentation. It takes an hour or two.
The next step involves boiling the wort. This is when hops and spices are added, making the mixture a bit more beer-like.
Or is it? Actually, what we have so far is simply sugar and flavored water. Now, alcohol comes into the fermentation process. Fermentation starts by adding yeast as a catalyst. It is the yeast reacting with the sugars that creates alcohol.
The final process involves carbonating and bottling the beer. Lancaster said making beer is more hands-on than people think.
"It is definitely a process," he said.
So far, reaction to Wise I Beer has been positive.
Ideally, the duo would like to create a market of craft beer drinkers in a market not noted for experimentation.
"We want to make beer approachable," Sitzmann said. "We're very much local people and we want to please the local people first."
With the Well Enterprises "Ice Cream Capital of the World" Ice Cream Parlor & Museum located less than two blocks away, can the two craft brewers envision Wise I giving Blue Bunny a run for its money?
"Well, I don't know about that," Sitzmann said with a laugh.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!