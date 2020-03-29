PROGRESS: Wise I brings craft beer to Plymouth County

"People think we have the perfect job," Sitzmann said. "We get to make beer all day. That's fun, right? Well, we spend more time cleaning stuff than we do in creating Wise I beer."

Most beers are made up of grains, hops (a flower that acts as a bitter, stabilizing agent to beer while imparting the fruity or floral taste or aroma), water and yeast.

Wise I Beer -- and most beers, for that matter -- use barley as the grain of choice. Grains are dried out and cracked in a heating process. By steeping the grains, sugars are released into the water, readying it for fermentation. It takes an hour or two.

The next step involves boiling the wort. This is when hops and spices are added, making the mixture a bit more beer-like.

Or is it? Actually, what we have so far is simply sugar and flavored water. Now, alcohol comes into the fermentation process. Fermentation starts by adding yeast as a catalyst. It is the yeast reacting with the sugars that creates alcohol.

The final process involves carbonating and bottling the beer. Lancaster said making beer is more hands-on than people think.

"It is definitely a process," he said.

So far, reaction to Wise I Beer has been positive.