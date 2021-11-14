United Real Estate Solutions announces 3rd quarter production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. announced production awards for the company’s top producers during a quarterly breakfast at the United Center.

Thirty-two people received honors for the third quarter of 2021.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, The Burnett Team – Chuck & Marian, Liz Deurloo, Sheryl Ford, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin, Lee Quade and Adam Stokes, as well as Beau Braunger, Nathan Connelly, Erin Hoekstra and Nic Madsen of NAI United.

Claiming the Diamond Award were Barb Kimmel, Mick Morgan, Bob Patton, Nick Tramp and Claudia Zapata.

The Platinum Award was presented to Judy Clayton.

Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Paula Brown, Eric Hoak and Sydney McManamy.

Silver Award winners were Brooke Pedersen, Rachel Raak, Patti Robinson and Kuen Yeh.

Those earning Bronze Awards were Dixie Gors, Linda Mathison, Nickie Quinn, Cyndi Unger and Katie Worden.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin earned the Top Residential Producer and Top Lister Awards. Nathan Connelly was the Top Commercial Producer for the third quarter.

