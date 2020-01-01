First Serve Tennis Center opening could be a boon for local tennis players

Michaelson has already been in talks with some local colleges about the possibility of hosting tennis matches there. To accommodate larger competitions, First Serve would probably need to expand -- they're already eyeing a possible expansion to six courts at some point in the future.

But a boost for local establishments could happen even without big competitions -- having casual tennis players come in from out of town, on a trip they might not have made otherwise, would probably be good news for local eateries.

"There's going to be very good participation levels, lots of people play, and then visit a restaurant for a beverage and a bite to eat," Michaelson said.

A streamlined online court reservation system makes it easier for players to secure a space, and memberships are not required (though membership does confer certain benefits).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The association spent months raising funds from the local tennis community and received a $363,000 grant from the state of Nebraska.

Before First Serve, there was only one place in Sioux City to play tennis indoors - the Four Seasons Health Club, which has two courts.