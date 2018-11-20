SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Bob Scott recently presented the Growing Sioux City Award to Seaboard Triumph Foods at its 942,000-square-foot plant in the Bridgeport West Business Park.
Gov. Kim Reynolds also spoke at the ceremony, which celebrated the pork plant's one-year anniversary and its recent startup of a second shift.
Seaboard Triumph Foods COO Mark Porter accepted the award, which recognizes the company’s growth and $260 million investment in Sioux City. The city also gave the company wind breakers and a tree that was planted at the site.
STF currently employs over 1,800, and will eventually employ an estimated 2,400.
One of the largest projects in Sioux City history, the pork plant has boosted the overall economy of the region with a significant increase in regional job growth and overall earnings and industry sales in other sectors such as transportation and warehousing, manufacturing, and shipping, as well as healthcare and retail. Many area businesses, including suppliers, cold storage facilities and trucking firms, have already begun expansion projects.