Katie Colling begins leadership role in MRHD

SIOUX CITY -- Katie Colling has a lot of experience in the nonprofit sector, and she knows plenty about the funding needs of local charities.
Colling was named executive director of Missouri River Historical Devlopment Inc., in early December. More than a year ago, she retired as executive director of Women Aware, after 27 years with the non-profit agency that serves area families.
After all those years of applying for MRHD grants on behalf of Women Aware, Colling finds herself on the other side of the equation.
"I relate quickly to the organizations that apply (to MRHD) and need money, so the opportunity to be on the other end of the formula, just really appealed to me," Colling said. This is her first time in a leadership capacity with MRHD.
MRHD, a nonprofit, holds the state license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. MRHD collects a share of casino revenue and distributes funds to local organizations and communities.
Colling replaces longtime MRHD leader Mark Monson, who retired from the organization he had been involved with since its founding in 1989.
Her foray into volunteering and civic organizations began with the Port of River-Cade shortly after the March 1987 death of her father, John C. Kelly. A former publisher of the Sioux City Journal, Kelly's grandfather, also named John C. Kelly, founded the Sioux City Tribune in 1880.
The younger Kelly was also involved in a number of civic organizations, including the Mississippi Valley Association, the Sioux City Dock Commission, the China Relief Fund, the National Waterways Conference and, of course, River-Cade.
"It was something that my father was heavily involved in," Colling said.
Katie Colling serves in a huge number of capacities in the community: as the chair of the Sioux City Public Museum Board of Trustees; chair of the regional Iowa Legal Aid Advisory Council; a board member of Vangarde Arts; chair of the Woodbury County Board of Adjustment; and a board member of the Kindness Initiative. She's also the treasurer for the League of Women Voters of Sioux City and has been an administrator with the United Way Single Parent Scholarships program.
Sioux City has a wide variety of nonprofit and charitable organizations, which devote their time and resources to everything from animal welfare to women's issues, and from homelessness to education, conservation and the arts. Several of them have funding gaps that MRHD has helped fill, enabling them to do more than they otherwise could.
"I think Sioux City's really blessed, to have a huge crosscurrent of all that here," Colling said.
Colling said she wants to learn more about the needs in Woodbury County's smaller communities.
Though MRHD grants often go to high-profile organizations within Sioux City, they've also helped many of the towns in the county -- in September their grants included tens of thousands of dollars to the Hornick American Legion, the Mapleton Fire Department, the City of Sergeant Bluff, the Oto Ambulance, the City of Sloan and the Bronson Fire Department to fund things each of them needed.
"I really want to go to, for instance, every town's council meeting, and just listen," Colling said. "I think it's easy to equate MRHD with just the Sioux City area, but it's mission is to improve quality of life for the county."
Colling, through her time with Women Aware, has personally witnessed the ways in which MRHD dollars can help individuals with dire needs.
"Every family that we helped, we could see exactly where that MRHD money went, and how it made a difference," she said.