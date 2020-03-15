Katie Colling begins leadership role in MRHD

SIOUX CITY -- Katie Colling has a lot of experience in the nonprofit sector, and she knows plenty about the funding needs of local charities.

Colling was named executive director of Missouri River Historical Devlopment Inc., in early December. More than a year ago, she retired as executive director of Women Aware, after 27 years with the non-profit agency that serves area families.

After all those years of applying for MRHD grants on behalf of Women Aware, Colling finds herself on the other side of the equation.

"I relate quickly to the organizations that apply (to MRHD) and need money, so the opportunity to be on the other end of the formula, just really appealed to me," Colling said. This is her first time in a leadership capacity with MRHD.

MRHD, a nonprofit, holds the state license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. MRHD collects a share of casino revenue and distributes funds to local organizations and communities.

Colling replaces longtime MRHD leader Mark Monson, who retired from the organization he had been involved with since its founding in 1989.