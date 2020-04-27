McGowan: Siouxlanders stay strong... and proud during coronavirus crisis

This is where Siouxlanders can step up and make a profound difference for those who have been there for this community for generations. I am referring to the small, locally-owned businesses that have sponsored our Little League teams, paid for kids’ tickets to the circus, purchased candy bars from gap-toothed second graders, donated to silent auctions, catered our family reunions, photographed our weddings, delivered flowers to funerals, and been there to provide their exceptional goods and services when we needed them most. Just as we have counted on them, today, they are counting on us… every single one of us.

These businesses aren’t just part of our community, they are part of our lives, and they have become part of our families. Their names adorn the front of our children’s sports team t-shirts, while our individual family names grace the back. Different sides of the same coin, if you will.

Today, we have the opportunity to collectively say, “Thank you!” As these “mom and pop” shops, who have long-served as the backbone of our Siouxland economy, struggle in the wake of these devastating developments, we can throw them a lifeline.