New Siouxland Chamber board chair hopes to address homelessness

SIOUX CITY -- Brian Crichton's fascination with architecture started as a kid with engines, motorcycles, go-karts, anything that could go," according to the website for CMBA Architects, the Sioux City-based firm he today leads.

"Eventually transitioning into building materials and construction, Brian has always been interested in how materials and parts go together to create something more than themselves," the website said.

The light-hearted bio quips that Crichton, as the CEO, "believes that he could either set the tone and direction for CMBA or be wishy-washy and leave our team aimless."

"We think his leadership is what keeps us moving forward – his people-first attitude sets the tone for the team and the CMBA design process," the firm said.

Crichton, 49, grew up in the Hornick, Climbing Hill and Moville areas, and attended Iowa State University. He and wife, Heather, arrived in Sioux City after he graduated from ISU with a degree in architecture in 1997.

Heather landed a job teaching at Woodbury Central in Moville. Today, the couple have four daughters in Sioux City.

Brian initially took a position with Dale McKinney of Envision Architecture, which was later renamed M+ Architects before merging with Stone Group Architects of Sioux Falls. After 3 1/2 years with the McKinney group, Crichton in 2001 joined CMBA -- formerly known as Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates -- in 2001.

Today, he is CEO and principal architect of CMBA, which also has offices in Des Moines, Spencer, Omaha and Grand Island, Nebraska. CMBA's Sioux City office, located in the United Center, is the firm's largest, with about 24 employees.

The firm is notable for its design work at schools and medical facilities, including a number of recently completed and ongoing projects in metro Sioux City,

Last month, Crichton became chairman of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

In his new role, Crichton said he's been asked often what he'd like to accomplish in the role.

Though his term lasts only a year, Crichton said he'd like to see what can be done to address a chronic, omnipresent problem in Sioux City.

"There is an issue with homelessness in our community, that I think we need to really tackle as an organized group," said Crichton in a recent interview with the Journal.

Crichton has served on the Chamber board for several years. He recently succeeded Joe Kruse as the chair.

CMBA's Des Moines team has worked on homelessness issue in that metro area, Crichton said. "They helped, a few years back, work on a homeless shelter building."

Homelessness has dogged civic leaders in Sioux City for years amid a limited supply of housing and rising prices.

In late July, a group of homeless people living in an encampment bridge at Fourth Street and Wesley Parkway were forced to leave, and given only 10 minutes to pack their belongings, causing some consternation among local Native American activists and prompting the City Council to host a public meeting. The city launched a campaign this year to discourage giving money to panhandlers, instead directing people to give money to homeless relief organizations.

A 2021 point-in-time homeless census tallied 217 homeless people in shelters in Sioux City and 14 who weren't in shelters. The number actually declined somewhat in this most recent count, though the tally waxes and wanes from year to year -- the highest figure of recent times was in 2011, when a total of 373 homeless people were counted.

Crichton, who acknowledged that he doesn't "have a lot of personal connection with (homelessness)," said that, despite the best efforts of numerous Sioux City organizations, helping the homeless is left in the lap of a patchwork of agencies. "This group will take care of this sector, this group will take care of this other thing," he said.

"Are there others out there that are falling through the cracks because we don't have an organized system? There's a lot of great agencies, but can we focus that and make a better effort with it," he said. "And I think the Chamber might be able to add that organizational piece to this. Not saying that we're going to direct that, but can we bring the players to the table and have some conversations."

Rental prices in Sioux City and neighboring communities have risen consistently in recent years, and available units -- of which there aren't many -- often command monthly rents in the four figures. Crichton's predecessors and Chamber colleagues have talked about addressing housing affordability and availability for years, and despite the addition of several large apartment complexes and other housing projects, supply remains tight.

"And this somewhat ties to workforce issues as well too, because, if people can't find a place to live here, they're not going to move here. And every employer in town needs people to work for them. So, can we provide affordable solutions for people," Crichton said. "There have been some of those conversations, I have not been a part of those, but I know the Chamber has had conversations with developers."

