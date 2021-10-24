Nichols, Rise CPA firm celebrates 100 years in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Nichols, Rise & Company LLP, one of the oldest accounting firms in Sioux City, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this fall.

Or, perhaps, this will be their 101st anniversary. Several versions of the firm's history place the founding date in 1920, while other sources, including the firm's website, claim it was 1921.

"In the firm there was always this (uncertainty) -- was it 1920, or was it 1921?," said Richard W. Grenko, the firm's managing partner. "It looks like (founder) Sidney Taylor started in the fall of '20. So -- really, last year, in the middle of COVID, would have been the start of the 100th anniversary. Now, we're still in our 100th year right now. We really turn 101 here in October or November."

Unlike some other firms celebrating a centenary, Nichols, Rise & Company isn't planning any sort of public party for clients -- the nature of their work makes such an event untenable, Grenko said.

It'd be comparable to a doctor hosting a party and inviting all his patients to mingle.

"We had talked about that, but, you know there's an awful lot of confidentiality," he said with a laugh. "We're like, well, if we have a party, we'd have a whole bunch of clients show up, and they might not -- client X and client Y and client Z don't necessarily know that each one is a client of the firm, and that's kind of confidential information."

Nichols, Rise & Company has two offices, each staffed by about 10 people -- one in downtown Sioux City in the United Center, 302 Jones St., and one in South Sioux City at 1000 West 29th St. They moved their Sioux City offices to the United Center a decade ago from the Benson Building, where the firm had been based since its founding. The South Sioux City office opened in 1977.

The firm specializes in tax services, bookkeeping, consulting and accounting services and has several clients in the construction industry and ag manufacturing, as well as nonprofits and other organizations and businesses.

Currently Nichols, Rise & Company has four active partners: Grenko, Danielle L. Brown, Benjamin J. Kooiker and Lynette K. Meyer, plus two senior partners who are on the cusp of retirement, Scott B. Bieber and Linda M. Shoemaker. Meyer and Grenko work in the Sioux City office, while the others work in the South Sioux City office.

History of the firm

In the fall of 1920, 32-year-old Sidney L. Taylor, a former IRS agent from Omaha, moved to Sioux City to start an accounting practice, according to a history of the firm written by the late Elleroy C. Nichols in 1991.

An item that appeared in the Sioux City Journal in 1923 suggests, however, that Taylor began his Sioux City practice as early as July 1, 1920. At the time, according to that report, Taylor had "agents at Washington" who "keep him in touch with all legislation relative to income tax matters." By that early date he had clients in 12 states and apparently kept a satellite office in Washington.

During the early 1920s, Taylor regularly advertised his services as an accountant and "income tax expert" or "income tax specialist" -- which at the time was a relatively new area of expertise. The 16th Amendment, which allowed Congress to levy an income tax, had been ratified only seven years before he arrived in Sioux City.

Taylor's office was in the then-brand-new Warnock Building (today called the Benson Building) at 705 Douglas St. He was one of the building's earliest tenants; legend has it that the building's elevators weren't yet running when Taylor set up shop there, Grenko said.

In 1929, the state of Iowa passed a law regulating the accounting profession, and began requiring accountants take an exam. Taylor passed the exam and received his CPA.

His work and reputation were fairly prominent by the low-key standards of the accounting profession -- Taylor's full name appeared in a 1934 Journal headline announcing an impending audit his office was conducting on the books of the Sioux City board of education. According to that article, a member of the board had publicly recommended Taylor be given the assignment, and he evidently agreed to a fee of $7 a day for the audit.

In 1938, Taylor was elected vice-president of the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants. The following year, he was named president.

The "Nichols" of what later became Nichols, Rise & Company arrived at the firm in 1938, when Taylor hired Elleroy Nichols, a recent graduate of the University of Iowa, to be a CPA-in-training. After his required one year of training under Taylor, Nichols received his CPA certificate on Dec. 31, 1940.

The duo formed a partnership in 1946, and the firm was renamed Taylor & Nichols. The firm's net income for that year, Nichols later wrote, was $14,019.

Robert M. Lincoln, a Morningside College graduate who was later placed in charge of the Kansas City-based Payless Cashway chain of lumberyards, was employed at the firm starting in 1950.

Upon Lincoln's 1955 departure for a position with Payless Cashway, the firm hired veteran accountant Clayton L. Rise, who played a key role in the firm's focus on construction contractors and ag manufacturers as clients. The following year the firm was re-named Taylor, Nichols & Rise. Sidney Taylor's retirement coincided with change to the firm's renaming.

In 1962, the firm was renamed Nichols, Rise & Palmquist when Frank L. Palmquist, who had been with the firm since 1951, was admitted to the partnership. John M. Swanson, a former IRS employee, started with the firm in 1964 and made partner in 1969.

In 1972 and 1973, the firm suffered what Nichols later recalled as a "double blow," with the abrupt loss of the younger two of its four partners, leaving only Nichols and Rise.

On Aug. 12, 1972, Palmquist was riding his motorcycle in on Highway 12 in Plymouth County, just north of Sioux City, when a dog ran into the roadway. He swerved to avoid it, lost control and careened into the ditch, where he laid injured for about six hours before he was discovered, according to a contemporary Journal report. He died of his injuries less than a week later at age 45.

In September 1973, Swanson suffered a fatal heart attack at his desk. He was 38.

The following May, William F. Sibley and Robert K. Crayne were admitted to the partnership to fill the vacancies of Swanson and Palmquist. Crayne had joined the firm only a few months earlier, while Sibley had been on the staff since 1969. Crayne left to form his own practice in 1979.

Richard L. Stinger, who joined the firm after Palmquist's death, became a partner in May 1979. He was in charge of the recently opened South Sioux City office.

Douglas L. Lacey, who had been with the firm since September 1973, was made partner in May 1982. Scott Bieber, who joined the firm as a staff accountant in 1980, made partner in May 1987. Craig Merry and Lynelle Bieber made partner in May 1991. Merry joined the firm in 1978, and Bieber had started in 1982. Linda Shoemaker was with the firm from 1985 to 1987, then returned in July 1995 and made partner in July 1999.

Grenko, who had previously worked in Minneapolis, joined the firm in July 1991 -- Elleroy Nichols and Clayton Rise were still regular a presence in the office at the time -- and was made partner in July 1996. He was named managing partner (a position he jokingly described as "non-glamourous") three years ago.

Meyer joined the firm in July 1999 and became partner in July 2008; Kooiker joined the firm in September 2005 and made partner in July 2011; Brown joined the firm October 2011 and made partner in July 2020.

Conversations arose at points during the late 20th century and into the 21st century on the subject of renaming the firm, particularly with the addition of more partners and the eventual retirement of both Nichols and Rise in the 1990s. Some accounting firms and law practices consistently change their nameplates with the addition or departure of partners, while others do not.

Nichols, Rise & Company falls in the latter camp. The firm, Grenko said, is known for a stable staff and little turnover (Nichols worked there almost 60 years) -- and keeping the name the same is a reflection of that culture of stability.

"We have talked about it of course," Grenko said.

"We've all just kind of felt like -- we're just going to keep it the way it is. Maybe somewhere down the road, somebody'll change (it), but it's not going to be until after I'm gone," he added with a laugh.

