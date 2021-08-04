Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell keynotes Chamber dinner

After undergoing multiple surgeries, Stockwell became the first Iraq War veteran to qualify for the Paralympics. She competed in three swimming events at the 2008 games in China and carried the U.S. flag at the closing ceremonies that year.

She later competed in paratriathlon events, becoming a world champion three times. She won a bronze at the inaugural paratriathlon event at the 2016 Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Along with being a world-class athlete, Stockwell is a certified prosthetist, triathlon coach and published author of "The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion."

Chamber officials said they arranged to have Stockwell and Wilson remain in town the day after the dinner so they can speak to local high school students the morning of Oct. 1 at the Orpheum Theatre.

This year's dinner is returning to its longtime venue, the Sioux City Convention Center, after two years. Due to remodeling at the convention center, the 2019 annual meeting was moved to the Orpheum, but there was no dinner, due to space limitations.

Last year's annual meeting was turned into a virtual event due to the pandemic.

"Last year, we erred on the side of caution and went virtual. So, both very successful, however, I just think there's something to be said to be sitting at the table with your friends and family and socializing, so we're excited to be meeting back in person," Kruse said during the announcement at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.