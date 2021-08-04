Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell keynotes Chamber dinner

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Melissa Stockwell, a decorated combat veteran who lost a leg in the Iraq War, and won a bronze medal in the 2016 Paralympics Games, will deliver the keynote address at the Siouxland Chamber of Chamber's annual dinner on Sept. 30.
Chamber officials in July announced this year's dinner will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington and rural Pennsylvania.
“We will be saluting our veterans and the servicemembers who so courageously defend freedom around the globe," Chamber board chair Joe Kruse said. "This year’s event is designed to say, ‘thank you’ to those who so selflessly sacrifice to protect our liberties."
In addition to Stockwell, the program will feature Ret. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson, who will sing the National Anthem. Wilson, of St. Louis, Missouri, has performed the Anthem at major sporting events, including the 2014 World Series and NFC and AFC championship games in 2018 and 2020, respectively.
"Generald Wilson’s performance of our National Anthem is a thing to behold," Chamber President Chris McGowan said.
Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Stockwell was deployed to Iraq in March 2004. Three weeks into her deployment, she lost her left leg above the knee after a roadside bomb struck her Humvee when she was leading a convoy in Baghdad. The first woman in the armed services to lose a limb in active combat, she was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart
After undergoing multiple surgeries, Stockwell became the first Iraq War veteran to qualify for the Paralympics. She competed in three swimming events at the 2008 games in China and carried the U.S. flag at the closing ceremonies that year.
She later competed in paratriathlon events, becoming a world champion three times. She won a bronze at the inaugural paratriathlon event at the 2016 Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Along with being a world-class athlete, Stockwell is a certified prosthetist, triathlon coach and published author of "The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion."
Chamber officials said they arranged to have Stockwell and Wilson remain in town the day after the dinner so they can speak to local high school students the morning of Oct. 1 at the Orpheum Theatre.
This year's dinner is returning to its longtime venue, the Sioux City Convention Center, after two years. Due to remodeling at the convention center, the 2019 annual meeting was moved to the Orpheum, but there was no dinner, due to space limitations.
Last year's annual meeting was turned into a virtual event due to the pandemic.
"Last year, we erred on the side of caution and went virtual. So, both very successful, however, I just think there's something to be said to be sitting at the table with your friends and family and socializing, so we're excited to be meeting back in person," Kruse said during the announcement at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.