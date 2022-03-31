PROGRESS: Sioux City metro housing development slows; economic leaders see cause for optimism

SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City economic leaders expressed optimism that new housing development will heat up this year after a pandemic-fueled slowdown in 2021.

Last year, the number of new housing units added in Sioux City fell more than 80 percent, with 103 permits taken out for new single-family or multi-family units, compared to a record 521 in 2020.

The year-over-year decline in South Sioux City was far starker, although also somewhat misleading, due to the massive, anomalous number of new housing units added in 2020. Twenty dwelling units were added in South Sioux City in 2021, compared to 355 in 2020. The latter figure was unrivalled in data going back to 1980, due mainly to the addition of 334 multi-residential units.

North Sioux City, meanwhile, saw a modest uptick in new housing in 2021, with 31 units added, compared to 21 in the year prior.

Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty attributed the slump in Sioux City to a slowdown in the residential housing construction market, itself the result of an enormous increase in the price of building materials.

"We really think that the demand is there and the interest is there. What happened in 2021, basically the entire residential housing construction industry slowed down during the pandemic, due to several factors," Dougherty said after the numbers came out last month. "Construction materials are just really high. Everybody's looking for them to come down, and I don't think they've really come down too much, just yet."

Part of the reason Sioux City's 2020 numbers were so good by contrast, Dougherty said, was that many projects in that year were already in the works by the time the pandemic hit, with materials ordered and contracts signed before prices soared. The new housing tallies of recent years, including the high-water mark of 2020, included a significant proportion of multi-family units.

But even with all the new units added in 2020, housing availability in Sioux City has declined markedly.

"If you look at today's market, like what's on the market for sale, existing housing units in Sioux City, single family -- it's a third to a half less than is typical," Dougherty said.

Oscar Gomez, assistant city manager in South Sioux City, said demand for housing in South Sioux also is hot and, in some cases, going unmet. There just aren't enough houses to go around, and the wait list for apartments can be long. Beyond the frustrated home-seekers, the shortage puts a strain on employers.

"Even just with the employers here, like Tyson -- if they hire 10 people, if they want to move to South Sioux, there's nothing available," Gomez said. "We're drawing some people that are working at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars that, they're looking for a place to live, and they can't find anything."

"So there is a demand for housing, it's just -- nothing's available. So whenever something builds, they get sold right away, or whenever something sells, even before (it's on) the market, they already have an offer on it," he added.

Housing construction in North Sioux City in the last six years has consisted of a far higher proportion of single-family dwellings than its neighbors to the southeast -- counting duplexes and townhomes, the number of new multi-residential units exceeded single-family homes only once, in 2016, with most of the surplus being in the duplex/townhome category. As of last month, the community was working on a housing study to determine what type of housing is most in demand.

Andrew Nilges, executive director of the North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation, said South Dakota's favorable tax climate has lured residents and businesses to the community in the state's farthest southeastern tip. All that's missing is a ready supply of homes and apartments.

"We've seen a pretty significant increase in demand to be in North Sioux City, and in the state of South Dakota, so we definitely want to make sure that demand is getting met," Nilges said. "One of the things that our business community especially tells us is, they have employees from outside of North Sioux City who would love to live in the community, but there's just not as much housing available, especially that workforce/career housing. There's just not enough of it available."

Gomez, Dougherty and Nilges all said that, with housing construction ongoing at this very moment or slated to begin in the future in their respective communities, a parade of new homes and apartments are coming down the pipeline.

A 78-unit single-family housing development is in its second phase in South Sioux, and the city is using state funding to help pay for residential infrastructure to help pave the way for about 48 new homes, in addition to an apartment complex that should come on the market soon. In Sioux City, redevelopment of older buildings into apartments should add about 170 units in the first few months of this year. And North Sioux City has purchased 100 acres of land set aside for workforce housing, with space for approximately 500 new residences, plus apartments.

"This is the type of housing that people who work at our local businesses in North Sioux City, that they can afford," Nilges said. "We think with this land acquisition, we'll be able to make a pretty significant impact, in terms of addressing workforce housing."

"We're actually already seeing a really strong year in 2022, even though we're only a month into it," Dougherty said in early February.

