PROGRESS: Work begins on long-awaited PlyWood Trail

MERRILL, Iowa -- After years of planning by bicycling and recreational enthusiasts, a trail connecting Le Mars and Sioux City is starting to take shape.

In December, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Merrill for one of the first segment of the PlyWood Trail. Mike Wells, president and CEO of Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises and a stalwart trail booster, said the 16-mile trail, when completed, will make Northwest Iowa a bicycle destination "second to none in the state and region."

“I’ve looked forward to this day for a long, long time,” said Wells, who pointed out that he is a triathlete and an avid cyclist.

The portion of the trail under construction-- a trailhead in Merrill with some parking spots and a quarter-mile of trail headed north, designated by trail planners as phase 1A of the project -- is expected to be finished toward the end of the summer, said Ryan Meyer, chair of the PlyWood Trail Foundation and a vice president at Wells Enterprises.

Phase 1A also includes a bridge over the Floyd River. Bridges represent "one of the costlier components" of trail projects, Meyer said.

"Bridges cost a lot of money. It's easy to pour concrete on the side of a road. Not so easy to build a bridge," Meyer said.

Phase 1B, the other half of the first phase of the project, will connect Le Mars to Merrill. Phase 1B got a shot in the arm in January, when the Iowa Transportation Commission announced a $300,000 grant to help with that portion of the project.

Phase 2 is the Sioux City-to-Hinton portion. Phase 3 will connect Hinton and Merrill.

Completion dates for these later phases are not yet set in stone, though Meyer said the trail's planners would like to have the Merrill-to-Le Mars leg of the trail finished by the end of the summer or fall of 2023.

The PlyWood Trail will link to existing trail systems in Le Mars and Sioux City. The trail's name comes from the first few letters of Plymouth and Woodbury counties.

Closely following Highway 75 and the Floyd River, the idea for the trail has been in the works -- on paper and in meetings and conversations at least -- for nearly a decade. From its earliest days, it was met with acclaim from community and business leaders on both sides of the county line.

Lesley Bartholomew, a PlyWood Trail committee member, said the trail is a classic example of the type of quality-of-life amenity that can attract much-needed workers to the area and help those who are already here decide to stick around.

Firms in the area have been struggling with a worker shortage for years. The situation was amplified by the pandemic, and community betterment (in the form of new recreational opportunities) has been a frequent refrain in discussions on the issue.

"Quality of life amenities are extremely important as we attract employees to this area, and to the state of Iowa too," said Bartholomew, who works as director of communications for Wells Enterprises in Le Mars. Bartholomew became involved with the project roughly seven years ago, when the trail idea was taking shape.

Bartholomew pointed out that Sioux City is one of the few large cities in Iowa that does not have a trail connecting it to other communities. The PlyWood committee estimates the trail, when complete, could see as many as 1,000 users per week.

"It's a large draw for young families. So it's a pretty big deal. I would tell you, coming from Omaha, which has an extensive series of trails -- coming here, I was quite surprised at just how underdeveloped Northwest Iowa was, with respect to a continuous trail," Meyer said.

“A lot of great things happening in order to attract and retain good talent in our areas and help our communities grow and thrive. I am convinced this trail system is a significant part of all of that,” Mike Wells added.

The idea of a recreational trail connecting Sioux City to another community was conceived in June 2013, after the Iowa Department of Transportation completed a study of the proposed Lewis and Clark multi-use trail that was to run from Sioux City to Hamburg, Iowa, in the far southwestern corner of the state in Fremont County. The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) soon took interest in an inter-community trail, as did other groups in the area, Bartholomew wrote in an email.

Around that time, the late Scott P. Langel, the former city manager of Le Mars, approached Mike Wells about the possibility of a regional trail. Matt Salvatore, Sioux City's Parks and Recreation director and another PlyWood committee member, said Langel brought the idea to him shortly after Salvatore was hired in the summer of 2014. Langel died in 2018.

The years-long delay between the proposal phase and the first shovel of dirt being moved, Bartholomew and Meyer said, is partly a result of funding challenges and partly attributable to logistical hurdles that must be overcome on so ambitious a project.

"Trail projects are time-consuming, I mean you do have to get lots of approvals from cities that need to be involved," Bartholomew said. "I mean, this is a big project."

"We are at the end of the beginning, which is very exciting," Meyer said.

Much work remains to be done. Currently the project has raised between $4-$5 million, of the estimated $18 to $20 million that will be required, from more than 50 donors. Bartholomew said the trail, like many trail projects, will probably be funded by a sort of public-private partnership, and she said the trail committee will likely seek out state or federal grants or other assistance.

"Most trails are -- usually it's 50-50, usually it's 50 percent private (funding) and 50 percent some kind of state and federal funding. So, public sources available that help actually fund trails," she said.

Salvatore said the city of Sioux City is likely to kick in some money in its fiscal 2023 budget to help with design work on the trail within the city limits.

"The city has got it in the five-year capital improvement plan to construct the portion of the PlyWood Trail within the city limits of Sioux City," Salvatore said. "The city can't spend any tax dollars outside of the city limits, so that's the extent to which the city can be involved."

