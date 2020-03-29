Sioux City again tops Site Selection's list of small-size metros with most business projects (copy)

SIOUX CITY -- After a one-year absence, metro Sioux City has reclaimed the top spot on Site Selection's list of the small-size metro area with the most business expansion projects.

Sioux City had 18 new or expanded corporate facilities in the category for metros with populations between 50,000 and 200,000 in 2019, according to the national trade publication. That was two more than the second-place finisher Odessa, Texas, according to a story posted on Site Selection's website Monday morning.

The metro, which includes Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, Plymouth and Woodbury counties in Iowa and Union County in South Dakota, tied for third with the most last year after finishing first three straight years, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"It's just a continuation of success I've witnessed and you've demonstrated here," Site Selection managing editor Adam Bruns told local leaders at a news conference at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce offices on March 1.

It's the eighth time since 2007 the metro area has been No. 1 on Site Selection's annual list.