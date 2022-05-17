Siouxland Chamber group lobbying in D.C. on economic issues

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in two years, a local delegation led by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is returning to Washington to lobby federal lawmakers and other key policymakers on a range of issues.

The annual trip, which had been held every spring since 1954, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The 67th annual Siouxland/Washington Conference begins Wednesday morning and adjourns Thursday evening. Attendees will meet with the tri-state area's entire Congressional delegation and top federal agency officials, as well as advocacy groups including the Concord Coalition, the American Immigration Council and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Following tradition, the trip will be highlighted by a reception featuring steak hors d'oeuvres, which provides one-on-one time between local leaders and federal officials. The reception replaced the delegation's original steak dinner years ago.

About 35 local officials registered to travel to the nation's capitol for this year's conference, said Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president of the Chamber. The number of attendees is down somewhat from previous years.

"But definitely expected, since we haven't been there since 2019," Sloniker said in a phone call in April.

Due to lingering COVID restrictions, the group will have to be escorted around Capitol Hill by a crew of congressional staff members.

"(In the past), typically we could move around the Hill, pretty much at will. But that's not the case this year," Sloniker said.

Here is a look at some of the issues the local delegation will press in Washington:

Workforce and immigration

Unemployment rates in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota are in the very low single-digits -- Nebraska, at around 2 percent in recent months, has been near the bottom in the United States. Iowa and South Dakota aren't far off from that nadir of job-seekers.

Full employment, an economic environment in which everyone who wants a job can find one, is usually defined as an unemployment rate of about 4 percent or thereabouts.

The tri-state workforce situation, after recovering from significant disruptions due to COVID-19, has essentially settled back into familiar old patterns. That is, employers are starved for workers; Sloniker said workforce recruitment will be a top priority of the conference.

Sloniker said the group will caution lawmakers not to do anything that could steer the situation in what the Chamber would consider an unhelpful direction.

Last year, workforce leaders in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota bemoaned, in unison, the federally expanded unemployment benefits that came into existence early in the pandemic. These benefits, they said, discouraged people from rejoining the workforce as the virus threat was subsiding and the economy bounced back.

"We're really just asking Congress to, obviously be aware of this -- which I know they are -- but to try not to enact things that make that more difficult," Sloniker said.

"We need people working," she added.

Transportation and the Essential Air Service

In March, SkyWest Airlines, the sole airline providing flights to the Sioux Gateway Airport, announced its desire to pull out of Sioux City and 28 other smaller markets due to a shortage in pilots. Because SkyWest's flights at the city-owned Sioux Gateway are federally subsidized under the Essential Air Service program, the airline is required to continue serving those markets until the U.S. Department of Transportation selects a replacement carrier.

Carriers had until May 11 to submit proposals for the EAS markets. But Sioux City officials have asked the DOT for permission to withdraw from that process and accept instead a negotiated agreement with SkyWest that would cut the minimum number of daily flights from 12 to 7, starting July 1. The agreement calls for the airline to return to 12 flights as soon as the pilot shortage eases.

The EAS program restricts airlines' abilities to abruptly pull out of smaller airports before a successor air-carrier is found, and furnishes subsidies to help defray the costs associated with flying to lower-traffic airports.

"Due to no fault of our own, we are once again reliant on the EAS subsidy," the Chamber said in its position paper.

The local delegation, Sloniker said, would like to impress on tri-state lawmakers the importance of the EAS, which was established under the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 to ensure that smaller markets maintain at least a minimal level of air service.

"We understand the importance of the program, because it guarantees that you have (air) service, right? If we weren't part of that program at all, whether or not we're subsidized, we wouldn't have the luxury of having that safety net," she said.

"You'd never want that program, at least at this point, to go away, because it is a safety net," she added.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, who sits on the Senate Transportation Committee, is a favorite of the Chamber's when discussing transportation issues, Sloniker said, because of his committee position. Sen. Chuck Grassley is also a noted EAS ally. The subject will likely be brought up with the entire Congressional delegation.

The pilot shortage, Sloniker suggested, could be addressed by changing the age at which airline pilots are forced to retire, currently when they reach 65 years of age. From 1959 until about 15 years ago, the Federal Aviation Administration set the mandatory retirement at 60, out of the belief that aged pilots could present a risk in the skies.

"Even pushing the retirement for pilots back up to 67, you know, you'd have two more years of pilots being able to help out," she said.

185th ARW

The Chamber is in favor of improvements and upgrades of aircraft and infrastructure at the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

Replacing the 185th's fleet of KC-135 refueling aircraft with KC-46 airplanes, in order to ensure the wing "remains a viable unit now and in the future," is a Chamber-supported position. KC-135 aircraft first entered service during the Eisenhower administration, and the last of them rolled off the assembly line in 1965. Intensive maintenance operations and upgrades have kept the aircraft in service.

Despite the aircraft's advanced age, 185th leaders have said that with proper care the planes could remain serviceable and airborne "into 2050," by which time the oldest of the planes would be 95 years old, and the newest 85 years old. Col. Sonya Morrison, who is to be installed as commander of the 185th this year, previously said that Boeing -- the manufacturer of the KC-135 -- has projected that KC-135 bodies could last another 60 to 100 years.

Nevertheless, the Air Force began rolling out the much newer KC-46 refueling aircraft a few years ago, and the Chamber has a keen interest in keeping the 185th as up-to-date as possible -- the base has more than 900 personnel and an annual payroll of more than $56.6 million, in addition to 318 indirect jobs attributed to the presence of the base with a dollar value of more than $15 million.

All told, the 185th has an economic impact estimated at more than $81.1 million.

Among the 185th infrastructure projects supported by the Chamber is a $60 million replacement of the current runway (described as "failing" in the Chamber's position summary) and a $40 million project to extend the runway by 1,500 feet.

The Chamber also supports replacing the existing ramp at the 185th, which was engineered and built for F-16 fighter aircraft, with a "sustainable ramp capable of supporting the increased ramp loads of the current KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft," according to the Chamber's position summary.

Section 8 Housing

Housing, as Sloniker pointed out, falls under the broader umbrella of workforce development.

"We can bring all the people we want, but if we don't have anywhere for them to live, (that's an issue) right?" she said.

During the conference, the Chamber plans to address the so-called "portability" of Section 8, a federal subsidized housing program.

"What happens is, they get a voucher in Iowa, and they stay here for a year. And then they leave and they go to Illinois, for example. So they still get to use their voucher, but Iowa pays it, even though Illinois now has the the person living there," Sloniker said. "So it's, portability is the issue with that."

It would be fairer, Sloniker said of her example, to have the state of Illinois foot the bill for that person's housing.

"Loss of vouchers through portability reduces the local impact on community poverty and homelessness and creates a loss of revenue for property owners that participate in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program," the Chamber's summary position said of the issue.

