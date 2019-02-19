Business leaders and members of the Mayor’s Youth Commission traveled to Des Moines on Jan. 29 for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s 43rd annual Legislative Day.
Some of the priorities discussed with Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislators included targeted jobs for economic development, the tax climate, the penny sales tax, and Future Ready Iowa.
Members of the Chamber say this annual trip makes a difference for Sioux City and surrounding areas.
“As you look at the issues the legislature has wrestled with over the past few years we know that the Siouxland delegation is making a difference,” Chamber President Chris McGowan said.