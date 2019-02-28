SIOUX CITY -- An 87-room hotel has been added to Ho-Chunk Inc.'s Virginia Square project.
Omaha-based Hart Family Hotels will be developing and manage the Avid by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) hotel, which is slated to open in early 2020.
My dad grew up in Correctionville and Sioux City has always been a focal point," Hart Family Hotels' Troy Hart said. "For the past 25 years, we have looked at building a new hotel in Sioux City but the timing was never right."
Hart said IHG is the same corporation that owns Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. Introduced in 2017, Avid is the chain's newest brand, with 10 Avids under construction.
Targeted for the every day traveler, Avid is designed for guests who want quality at a good price.
"Avid won't be a luxury hotel (like the nearby, under construction) Courtyard by Marriott," Hart said, "but it will have many of the same amenities."
Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, will be a partner in the development of the hotel at , said Ho-Chunk chief investment officer Dennis Johnson.
"I knew Troy's family was looking at other locations in Sioux City but chose the downtown area in anticipation of future growth," Johnson said. "Once the Interstate project is complete, the downtown are will be teeming with activity."
Which is good news for Hart, who suggests the vibrancy of a city can seen in its downtown area.
"You can see how well a community is doing by how downtown development is coming along," he said.
Virginia Square, a multi-year project to renovate a series of former industrial buildings in the 100 block of Virginia Street into modern housing and commercial space, is now at the halfway point.
The Avid hotel will be built just north of 100 Virginia St., a former creamery that today houses modern, industrial-style condos, office space and the upscale Table 32 restaurant.
Across the street at 103 Virginia St., a former furniture factory houses the Keller Williams real estate firm, condos and commercial space.
Both buildings are at or near full-capacity, Johnson said.
Plans call for construction of a new 45,000-square-foot building just north of 103 Virginia St. Work is expected to begin in April on the complex, which will contain ample retail space, when it opens in early 2020.
"I love the that Virginia Square mixes both commercial properties with residential space," Johnson said. "I also love that older building are getting a second life while standing next to new construction."
"24 months from now, I think it is fair to say that downtown Sioux City will be a very different place," he added. "I can't wait."