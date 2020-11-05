$12.3M Chris Larsen Park riverfront development expected to boost Sioux City's quality of life

SIOUX CITY -- The Missouri River is pretty and majestic, broad and powerful, but at present there aren't many public spaces to relax and bask in its river-y ambiance.

That's about to change.

Crews have begun the work of transforming an under-utilized 13 acres on the Sioux City side of the river into an ambitious park with multiple attractions: the Chris Larsen Park riverfront. Leaders of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce have applauded the park's anticipated contribution to the city's quality of life.

With a price tag estimated at $12.3 million -- the city is footing the bill for the basics and donors are paying for the amenities -- the Chris Larsen Park project would easily rival Cone Park and the Siouxland Expo Center in scale and grandiosity.

"This is right up there, one of the bigger projects going on with the parks and recreation department in the last, few decades," said Matt Salvatore, Sioux City's parks and recreation director.

Ground was broken on Phase I of the project in June, though no formal groundbreaking ceremony took place. Phase I is the project's main phase, and quite a bit of the early-stage work is done or well underway. It's expected to be completed by May 2022.