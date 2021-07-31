A new place to relax: Okoboji condos provide a fun, low-maintenance summer getaway

OKOBOJI, Iowa — When Brandee Schultz was a little girl, her family would wake at 6 a.m. on Sunday mornings to drive to Lake Okoboji. They would spend a day having fun in the sun and then drive back home that night.

Now, she has a family of her own and has decided to purchase a condo by the lake.

Schultz lives in Glenwood, Iowa, with her husband and has four daughters ages 14, 18, 20 and 23.

In 2020 the Schultzes decided to start looking for a place near the lake to spend the summers.

The whole family loves to spend time on the water with the girls enjoying water skiing and tubing. Now that the children are a little older, Schultz said it made sense to find a space of their own to relax on the weekends.

They worked with Rob Hinn of Hinn Real Estate to find a place. Properties were selling quickly and when he would given them a list of properties, many already had offers pending days later.

Sometimes they would make the three and a half hour drive to view a property, but other times Hinn would do video chat walk-throughs.

The family looked at little houses, duplexes and condos. They ultimately decided on finding a condo due to the maintenance aspect.