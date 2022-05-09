After 25 years, Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association is looking for the next guitar heroes

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Many famous faces can be spotted on wall of the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame.

Buddy Holly is hard to miss and so are The Everly Brothers and Jan & Dean.

But what about The Quarrymen, the Rumbles, or the Fabulous Flippers?

For nearly three years, it has been Clay Norris' job to save the incredible stories of the rock musicians who were significant in the state of Iowa.

Some were born in the Hawkeye State, like the legendary Velaires, the Sioux City-based band who appeared on Dick Clark's "American Bandstand."

Others met their demise in the state. Remember, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper all perished in Feb. 3, 1959 plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

PRESERVING IOWA'S MUSICAL HERITAGE

"Iowa has a rich history when it comes to rock and roll," Norris explained. "We've had some musicians who made it big and others who continued to play locally. All of them have interesting stories and deserve to be recognized for their achievements."

Established in 1997, the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) Hall of Fame & Museum was created to preserve the legacy of rock and roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring the new generation of guitar heroes.

Located at 243 W. Broadway St. in Arnolds Parks, IRRMA's Hall of Fame and Museum can attract as many as 25,000 visitors over the course of a year.

In addition, the long-running Rock the Roof series continues to bring live acts to the historic Roof Garden Ballroom every summer.

ROCK AND ROLL NEVER FORGETS

Which all leads up to IRRMA's annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, which takes place on Labor Day Weekend.

From Sept. 1-4, Iowa-based bands Blue Strings, Gray James Band, The Library, The Pendletons, The Unidynes and Zini as well as individuals like Sioux City brothers Tommy Bolin (Deep Purple, The James Gang and Zephyr) and Johnnie Bolin (Black Oak Arkansas) will be recognized for their contributions in rock and roll.

"Over the past 25 years, more than 450 entities and more than 1,900 individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Fame," Norris said.

To qualify, inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry. However, exceptions can be made.

For instance, Maddie Poppe, a 24-year-old Clarksville, Iowa, native who became the season 16 winner of "American Idol," will pick up the Spirit Award at this year's induction ceremony and concert.

Over the past quarter-of-a-century, Norris said IRRMA has done a great job honoring early pioneers.

"Now we have to see what Iowa Rock 'n Roll will look like over the next 25 years," he said. "Nowadays, the average rock fan grew up listening to Nirvana, not Elvis."

CHARTING THE COURSE FOR THE NEXT 25 YEARS

In order to increase its exposure, Norris said IRRMA will be sponsoring more events throughout the state.

"While our museum is in Arnolds Park, we truly are a statewide organization," Norris said. "To the eastern part of the state, to the western part of the state, and everything in between."

For the past few years, IRRMA has held special "Rock 4 Vets" concerts honoring U.S. veterans in various communities in Iowa.

More recently, the organization has held a concert benefiting the war-torn country of Ukraine in Arnolds Park.

"Watching what's going on in the news, we all feel sort of helpless," Norris said, explaining the April 11 concert featuring the Senders, Lake Patrol and the Itty Bitty Boji Band. "If we got a lot of people together, we do something of significance."

Norris is also happy with the "Iowa Rocks Talent" competition.

"Every year, new bands from around Iowa compete at our Labor Day celebration," he said. "They compete for recording time at a professional studio."

This falls in line with IRRMA's mission to create more music and educational opportunities for all young people across the state of Iowa.

"Times may change but rock and roll is still here, bigger and better than ever," Norris said. "Who knows, the next big star may be right here in Iowa?"

