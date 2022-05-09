 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After 25 years, Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association is looking for the next guitar heroes

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

Dedicated to preserving Iowa's musical history, the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum attracts as many as 25,000 every year.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Many famous faces can be spotted on wall of the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame.

Buddy Holly is hard to miss and so are The Everly Brothers and Jan & Dean.  

But what about The Quarrymen, the Rumbles, or the Fabulous Flippers?

For nearly three years, it has been Clay Norris' job to save the incredible stories of the rock musicians who were significant in the state of Iowa.

Some were born in the Hawkeye State, like the legendary Velaires, the Sioux City-based band who appeared on Dick Clark's "American Bandstand."

Others met their demise in the state. Remember, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper all perished in Feb. 3, 1959 plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum displays memorabilia from famous musicians who have played at the Roof Garden and other local music venues throughout the Hawkeye State.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

A Fostex 16-track tape recorder with an Ampex four-channel audio mixing board from George Larvick's studio in Sioux City is shown at the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum. Larvick owned a music store and was a member of several bands, including Patch of Blue.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

An Ampex three-track tape recorder from 1965.

PRESERVING IOWA'S MUSICAL HERITAGE

"Iowa has a rich history when it comes to rock and roll," Norris explained. "We've had some musicians who made it big and others who continued to play locally. All of them have interesting stories and deserve to be recognized for their achievements."

Established in 1997, the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) Hall of Fame & Museum was created to preserve the legacy of rock and roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring the new generation of guitar heroes.

Located at 243 W. Broadway St. in Arnolds Parks, IRRMA's Hall of Fame and Museum can attract as many as 25,000 visitors over the course of a year. 

In addition, the long-running Rock the Roof series continues to bring live acts to the historic Roof Garden Ballroom every summer.

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

A wall of guitars, all signed by Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame members, is a popular site for visitors at the Arnolds Park museum.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

Memorabilia and instruments highlight the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame, which is open Tuesday through Saturday in Arnolds Park, Iowa.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

Iowa was the home of countless ballrooms in the early days of rock and roll. That included the historic Roof Garden Ballroom at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park, which is home to the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Museum.

ROCK AND ROLL NEVER FORGETS

Which all leads up to IRRMA's annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, which takes place on Labor Day Weekend.

From Sept. 1-4, Iowa-based bands Blue Strings, Gray James Band, The Library, The Pendletons, The Unidynes and Zini as well as individuals like Sioux City brothers Tommy Bolin (Deep Purple, The James Gang and Zephyr) and Johnnie Bolin (Black Oak Arkansas) will be recognized for their contributions in rock and roll.

"Over the past 25 years, more than 450 entities and more than 1,900 individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Fame," Norris said.

To qualify, inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry. However, exceptions can be made. 

For instance, Maddie Poppe, a 24-year-old Clarksville, Iowa, native who became the season 16 winner of "American Idol," will pick up the Spirit Award at this year's induction ceremony and concert. 

Over the past quarter-of-a-century, Norris said IRRMA has done a great job honoring early pioneers.

"Now we have to see what Iowa Rock 'n Roll will look like over the next 25 years," he said. "Nowadays, the average rock fan grew up listening to Nirvana, not Elvis."  

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

Clay Norris, executive director of the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum, shows a guitar signed by musicians. More than 1,900 individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1997.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

A guitar signed by musicians in the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame class of 2019 is on display Thursday at Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum in Arnolds Park, Iowa. This year's induction ceremonies will take place, Sept. 1 - 4. 
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

A guitar signed by musicians in the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame class of 2021. In order to be nominated, a person or entity must have at least 25 years of experience in music.

CHARTING THE COURSE FOR THE NEXT 25 YEARS

In order to increase its exposure, Norris said IRRMA will be sponsoring more events throughout the state.

"While our museum is in Arnolds Park, we truly are a statewide organization," Norris said. "To the eastern part of the state, to the western part of the state, and everything in between."

For the past few years, IRRMA has held special "Rock 4 Vets" concerts honoring U.S. veterans in various communities in Iowa.

More recently, the organization has held a concert benefiting the war-torn country of Ukraine in Arnolds Park.

"Watching what's going on in the news, we all feel sort of helpless," Norris said, explaining the April 11 concert featuring the Senders, Lake Patrol and the Itty Bitty Boji Band. "If we got a lot of people together, we do something of significance."

Norris is also happy with the "Iowa Rocks Talent" competition.

"Every year, new bands from around Iowa compete at our Labor Day celebration," he said. "They compete for recording time at a professional studio."

This falls in line with IRRMA's mission to create more music and educational opportunities for all young people across the state of Iowa.

"Times may change but rock and roll is still here, bigger and better than ever," Norris said. "Who knows, the next big star may be right here in Iowa?"

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

Guitars signed musicians inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame are shown on display at the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum, which is one of the most popular attractions in Arnolds Park.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

Clay Norris, executive director of the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum, points to a display featuring drummer Willie Leacox who recently died at age 74 after playing with the band America for 41 years.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum displays memorabilia from famous musicians who have played at the Roof Garden and other local music venues. For the past 25 years, it exists to celebrate the legacy of the past and inspire the future of rock and roll music in Iowa.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum

The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum displays memorabilia from famous musicians who have played at the Roof Garden and other local music venues.

If you go

WHAT: Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Museum

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday

WHERE: 243 W. Broadway, Arnolds Park, Iowa

WEBSITE: iowarocknroll.com

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The following 2022 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Spectacular from Sept. 1 - 4 in Arnolds Park.

BAND CATEGORY: Blue Strings, Gray James Band, The Library, The Pendletons, The Unidynes and Zini

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORY: Dan Bern, Johnnie Bolin, Tommy Bolin, Jen Brucher, Barry Clark, Laurie Haag, Glenn Henriksen, Kelli James, Troy Johnson, Vance Jorgensen, Kris Karr, T. Wilson King, Ralph Kluseman, Tom Nelson, Paul Miller, Heath Pattschull, Jim Poffenberger, Robby Vee

VENUE CATEGORY: Burlington Capital Theatre

RADIO STATION CATEGORY: WLS-A.M.

DJ CATEGORY: Ron Sorenson, Bruce Wasenius

SUPPORT PERSON CATEGORY: Bill Monroe, Mark Sampson

IOWA ROCK 'N ROLL MUSIC ASSOCIATION LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: J.C. Wilson

MATOUSEK LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Tom Pick

SPIRIT AWARD: Jeremy Oder, Maddie Poppe, Amedeo Rossi

JOHN SENN LEGACY AWARD: Naomi Senn

