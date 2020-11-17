ASK THE DOC: Masks, allergies and COVID-19 concerns

Unfortunately, there is no correct way to fall. Even if you wanted to fall a certain way, we are all subject to gravity and cannot dictate how we fall. The thing we can do is prevent falls. It is important to know your limitations. If you are at risk of falls due to muscle weakness, balance issues or lung and heart problems, it is important to have necessary assistance devices at home like a walker, wheelchair, handrails, etc. Stay inside after icy weather and plan for snowy days so that you can reduce the amount of time you have to spend outside. It is difficult for most to accept their limitations, but it is important to do so. Elderly individuals put themselves at risk of severe complications, even death, if they fall and suffer a bone fracture or head injury. Fortunately, we have started working towards effective home delivery and home health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic that should keep people at risk of falling safe by providing these individuals with essential items that can be delivered to their door. Any type of fall can lead to any injury that can have long term consequences. A visit with you doctor can be the step in the right direction to get all of equipment you may need for you to be safe in your own home.