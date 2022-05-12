Ask the Doc: Vaccines, sunscreen, cataracts and dark spots raise questions

What do I need to do to protect myself from bird flu? I hear it’s back in the state and now I’m worried it’s going to become the new coronavirus.

The quick answer is to avoid saliva, mucus and feces of infected birds. There are reports of birds infected with the virus but not humans. The risk of infection to the general public is very low. Bird flu virus infection of people is rare. However, some people may be at a higher risk of infection than others based on their exposures to infected birds, particularly poultry workers. While these bird flu outbreaks are largely an animal-only health issue, the CDC is keeping an eye out if it starts developing in humans.

People who work with poultry should use personal protective equipment and wash their hands.

It is still safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry. Cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses, including bird flu viruses.

Do COVID vaccines cause heart problems?

Covid-19 infection itself is far more dangerous than side effects to vaccines. The Covid-19 vaccine does not cause severe heart problems but can very rarely cause inflammation in the heart muscle. There is a 1 for every 80,000 possibility between the ages of 12-39 to get heart inflammation. Males are affected more than females. There is some evidence that spacing out initial two mRNA vaccinations to 2 months can reduce these chances. This inflammation rarely requires significant treatment. People can feel a fast-beating heart, shortness of breath, fatigue or chest pain as signs this is occurring. Please contact your primary care provider if experiencing any of these symptoms after vaccine for guidance.

What do those numbers mean on sunscreen? Do you get any protection if it’s really low? Could there be a number that’s too high? And how often should I put it on? What about on the top of your head?

SPF refers to the amount of time it would take for the sun to redden your skin if the product is used exactly as directed. SPF 50 would take the sun 50 times longer to redden the skin compared to without sunscreen. You would still get protection at low SPF and numbers greater than 50 rarely provide extra protection unless you have a rare skin or immune disorder. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher for any extended outdoor activity. Regardless of the SPF, though, it’s important to apply one ounce (two tablespoons) 30 minutes before going outside and reapply it every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating. Application to exposed parts in hair or baldness is definitely recommended.

Have they come up with a pill to help with gluten intolerance, just as they have one for lactose intolerance? Or is it still a matter of watching the food you eat?

There is no pill to treat gluten intolerance. There is research into enzymes but nothing is proven yet. The best course of action at this point is following a gluten-free diet. Since gluten intolerance is a diagnosis of exclusion, make sure you work with your doctor to confirm this diagnosis as other illnesses can present with abdominal pain, bloating and gas. A probiotic may also provide benefit for your gut if suffering from symptoms of gluten intolerance.

How long should you wait before having cataract surgery? I was told one of mine isn’t quite ripe yet. What does that mean?

There is no specific amount of time to wait before cataract surgery. Surgery is indicated when your ability to see no longer meets your needs and surgery is likely to improve your vision. When a cataract is not quite “ripe” yet, it means that your vision is still acceptable to meeting your needs and until it affects your ability to care for yourself or no longer meets your needs, then surgery is indicated.

Can you do anything about the dark spots on your hands? Is there an ointment that makes them disappear or is that just wishful thinking?

Depending on the type of dark spots on your hands, there are several ointments and creams that can treat hyperpigmentation. There is a cream/gel called hydroquinone topical and can be used for dark spots. There are also several OTC creams that do not contain hydroquinone. Please schedule an appointment with your PCP or dermatologist to discuss all the treatment options. Good news there are options.

My son has a testicle that’s much smaller than the other one. What causes that and how will it affect him in later life. He’s 6.

It is normal to have one testicle bigger than the other. The right is usually larger and the left hangs lower. The size difference is usually not worrisome but occasionally can show a problem. If it is painful or changes shape, that could indicate something is abnormal. There are several illness that we could discuss but it would be best to seek out a family medicine doctor and have it examined to make 100% sure it is just a normal exam.