Ask the Sioux City doc: Get the answers on winter illnesses, feeling cold and thyroid problems

How do we prevent all of these infections in the first place? The No. 1 way to do so is wash your hands. And when it comes to the flu, get your flu shot. Finally, limit exposure to others when you are sick. Wear a mask if you have a cough. Teach your kids to “cover their cough” -- preferably with the inside of their elbow, NOT their hands. Stay home if you are sick. Lysol wipe all of your door knobs, phones, remotes, refrigerator handles, etc. Wash your towels, sheets, pillow cases, etc. weekly. And again, WASH YOUR HANDS. Whew, I’m exhausted after all that.

Does hand lotion prevent you from getting germs? Or is it more likely that you’re encouraging germs every time you put it on?

Lotions themselves do not kill germs. Some have labels claiming “antibacterial” properties, but overall they are not adequate soap or hand sanitizer substitutes. However, we also know that going without lotion will lend us to having hands that are dry and scaly, which tend to crack or peel. Cracks and peels mean breaks in the skin, which germs are excellent at sneaking into and causing infections. In short, moisturized skin is healthy skin; I’m going to keep using my hand cream, and recommend you do, too.

Why is the room so cold where they treat people who’ve had heart attacks? Is that a way of slowing something down?

The most important reason for keeping things slightly uncomfortable is to slow the growth of bacteria and viruses, which love nice, warm spaces to snuggle into and cause infection. We have to be especially careful in the operating room, since we’re cutting open your body. Your skin likes to be intact as a way to keep germs out. When we open it on purpose it’s kind of an open window for germs to get in and cause all kinds of havoc. One other reason: We keep it cold because the care team gets hot. When someone goes into surgery we have to add a bunch of layers, and we stand under super bright lights that give off quite a bit of heat. To get an idea, try wandering around your living room wearing three pairs of socks, your snow pants, and a fur coat and hat. And it's pretty poor form to be dripping onto (and into . . .) our patients, so we keep it cool.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0