Ask the Sioux City doc: Get the answers on winter illnesses, feeling cold and thyroid problems

How do you know if you have thyroid problems? Are there symptoms to watch for? Can you do anything to prevent thyroid issues?
The thyroid can be a tricky little gland and become either underactive or overactive. Underactive problems frequently occur as the result of an autoimmune problem and can cause fatigue, chills and having dry and brittle hair and nails. On the other side, an overactive thyroid has opposite symptoms: being overly active, having sweats and clammy skin, feeling a racing heart rate, and feeling hot all the time. If you think you’re having a thyroid problem, or if you have someone in your immediate family with a thyroid problem (a parent, sibling, or child) tell your doc. You may need a little poke to evaluate your thyroid functions.
I’m always trying to warm up when I get home. Is that just because I’ve been outside for a period of time and it takes a while for the body to adjust? Or is there something more that could make this less of a problem?
This is a tough one. There are so many processes in the human body that can give you a sensation of being cold or hot. Viral or bacterial illnesses can cause fevers and chills. If the thyroid is acting up it can cause temperature irregularities. Dehydration can dampen your body’s ability to keep itself even, and menopause is known for causing those obnoxious hot-flashes. The easy answer right now is that it’s winter, and you might need some fuzzy socks, tea and a higher setting on your thermostat.
Why do you sometimes feel like you have to go to the bathroom but then you get there and you can’t? Is that the sign of something?
Once in a while, a little “oops, never mind” never hurt anyone. But if you find yourself having regular issues with the bladder you need to go have a chat with your doc. It’s not uncommon for the bladder to get a little lazy and start having issues as we get older. For men, an enlarged prostate can squeeze the urethra and cause these kinds of problems. For women, the bladder is in a perfect place to be a nuisance, especially if you’re pregnant. For older women who have had children, this can persist after delivery. Additionally, body parts can get all shifted around and actually start falling out, which can give your bladder all sorts of confusion.
Besides the flu, what are the most prevalent illnesses you see in the winter time? How can we prevent them?
It has been been a rough season for illness. We frequently see the common cold, RSV and pneumonia. The cold is caused by a virus, so an antibiotic won’t help you. It is typically the worst on days 2 to 4, but can last for two weeks. Over-the-counter stuff can often help with symptom control. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is common among babies and young children. There is no cure for it, and it can cause serious breathing complications. Most of the time kids can fight it off on their own, but we also know that some kids require oxygen and, in severe cases, a ventilator to help them through it. Pneumonia can be caused by both a virus or a bacteria; people with a history of breathing complications are particularly at risk, and may need antibiotics, inhalers and steroids.
How do we prevent all of these infections in the first place? The No. 1 way to do so is wash your hands. And when it comes to the flu, get your flu shot. Finally, limit exposure to others when you are sick. Wear a mask if you have a cough. Teach your kids to “cover their cough” -- preferably with the inside of their elbow, NOT their hands. Stay home if you are sick. Lysol wipe all of your door knobs, phones, remotes, refrigerator handles, etc. Wash your towels, sheets, pillow cases, etc. weekly. And again, WASH YOUR HANDS. Whew, I’m exhausted after all that.
Does hand lotion prevent you from getting germs? Or is it more likely that you’re encouraging germs every time you put it on?
Lotions themselves do not kill germs. Some have labels claiming “antibacterial” properties, but overall they are not adequate soap or hand sanitizer substitutes. However, we also know that going without lotion will lend us to having hands that are dry and scaly, which tend to crack or peel. Cracks and peels mean breaks in the skin, which germs are excellent at sneaking into and causing infections. In short, moisturized skin is healthy skin; I’m going to keep using my hand cream, and recommend you do, too.
Why is the room so cold where they treat people who’ve had heart attacks? Is that a way of slowing something down?
The most important reason for keeping things slightly uncomfortable is to slow the growth of bacteria and viruses, which love nice, warm spaces to snuggle into and cause infection. We have to be especially careful in the operating room, since we’re cutting open your body. Your skin likes to be intact as a way to keep germs out. When we open it on purpose it’s kind of an open window for germs to get in and cause all kinds of havoc. One other reason: We keep it cold because the care team gets hot. When someone goes into surgery we have to add a bunch of layers, and we stand under super bright lights that give off quite a bit of heat. To get an idea, try wandering around your living room wearing three pairs of socks, your snow pants, and a fur coat and hat. And it's pretty poor form to be dripping onto (and into . . .) our patients, so we keep it cool.