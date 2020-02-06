At Sooland Jr. Boxing Club, young Sioux City athletes get a workout with a punch

A WORKING CLASS SPORT FOR A WORKING CLASS TOWN

This is exactly why Dan Farley opened Sooland Jr. Boxing Club more than five years ago.

Or should we say he revived an established name.

"People in Sioux City may remember the original Sooland Jr. Boxing Club that my family ran in the '70s and '80s," Dan Farley said. "We brought back the name and the original logo as a way to challenge a new generation of young athletes."

AN ICONIC NAME FOR A NEW GENERATION

Like his cousin Dan, Mike Farley was an amateur boxer when he was a kid. Also like his cousin, he gave up the sweet science as an adult.

"Once you get married and start having kids, you need to get a job because boxing wasn't footing the bills," he explained.

However, Mike Farley never lost his love for the sport.

"Boxing is a working class sport and Sioux City is a working-class town," he said. "Boxing is in my blood and, in Sioux City, boxing has always been popular."

It can't be very safe, right?